5 Most Important Players on UNC’s 2026 Roster

With Matt Able announcing his decision to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft, the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster is essentially solidified, with Alexandros Samodurov's arrival appearing imminent.

In head coach Michael Malone's first season in Chapel Hill , let's take a look at the five most important players on the Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster.

1. Neoklis Avdalas

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The former Virginia Tech guard's versatility and ability to run the offense at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds are immense game-changers. Additionally, Avdalas has experience playing against ACC opposition, which should provide a smooth transition to North Carolina.

In Malone's system, Avdalas should operate as the primary ball handler, and even when he is playing off the ball, the European guard should thrive.

2. Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown is the electrifying factor for the Tar Heels, as the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is extremely explosive and effortlessly generates points at all three levels.

With the number of options at North Carolina's disposal, it will be difficult for Brown to replicate his 2025 production, but there will be times when he will light up the scoreboard. Last season, the guard play was one of the Tar Heels' glaring weaknesses. That will not be the case with Brown in the backcourt.

3. Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After weeks of worrying and speculation, Able announced his withdrawal from the NBA Draft and his commitment to the Tar Heels in 2026. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard has been an overlooked asset throughout the offseason, but his performance at the scouting combine illustrated how impactful he can be in Chapel Hill next season.

Able was not given the opportunity to showcase his skill set at North Carolina State, as he only averaged 21.9 minutes off the bench during his freshman year. Despite that, Able averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. Able's ability to score off the ball will open up the rest of the offense.

4. Sayon Keita

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Replacing Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Zayden High is a tall task for any incoming center. Keita will have his hands full, entering the equation at just 18 years old. The 7-foot center has demonstrated he can be an elite shot-blocker and rebounder .

Keita will need to be an immediate-impact player and will instantly be thrust into the starting lineup alongside Jarin Stevenson in the frontcourt.

5. Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every team that orchestrates a deep run in the NCAA tournament needs an X-factor off the bench. The Tar Heels' expectations are relatively low, but the fanbase, coaching staff, and players will want to exceed those expectations and surprise the nation as a title-contending program in 2026.

Although Adams is an incoming freshman who will operate exclusively from the bench, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward has illustrated throughout his high school career that he can be a lethal scorer. Don't be surprised if Adams averages double-digit points off the bench, and if that is the case, North Carolina could develop into a team no one wants to face in March.