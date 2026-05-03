Why UNC Shouldn't Fear Potential Matt Able Exit

If the transfer portal has taught us anything, it is that nothing is given, with players pursuing options in college basketball while keeping the door open to the NBA.

That has been a consistent feature of the North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason, as 5-star Dylan Mingo de-committed from the program and signed with Baylor. Additionally, Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue withdrew from North Carolina days after announcing his commitment to join forces with head coach Michael Malone .

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One transfer portal acquisition that could prove to be monumental is former North Carolina State guard Matt Able. However, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard was invited to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. How concerned should the Tar Heels' brass be with the latest development?

No Need To Panic

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Able being invited to the NBA Draft Combine is not overly concerning. This is due diligence for Able, who is using this process to gather information from scouts and league executives on where his stock currently stands as a prospect. Currently, the soon-to-be sophomore guard is projected as a second-round pick in the upcoming draft. That does not guarantee anything, and it is a massive risk to forgo another year in college to be a borderline pick.

That said, if Able performs well and catches scouts’ attention during the event, which runs from May 10-17 at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, then there will be a discussion. In the meantime, this should be viewed as part of the process for a player aiming to be drafted by an NBA team in the near future.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Able would benefit more from spending at least one season playing in Chapel Hill under Malone's tutelage. His development would improve, and he would make more money.

What It Means if Able De-Commits From UNC

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Obviously, it would be a devastating loss for Malone and the Tar Heels if Able is swayed and decides to keep his name in the upcoming draft. Again, it is an unlikely possibility due to the aforementioned reasons, but it is worth monitoring.

In his freshman season at North Carolina State, Able averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. That level of production in 21.9 minutes per game off the bench is an encouraging element for the Tar Heels, especially considering that Able could be incorporated in the starting lineup in Malone's system.