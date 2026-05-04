Why Terrence Brown’s Ceiling High With UNC

With a new head coach in place, the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 roster was predominantly dependent on the talent brought in through the transfer portal.

Early in the process , the Tar Heels were dormant, signing only one player in the first week of the portal being open. However, multiple reports surfaced that head coach Michael Malone had identified Utah transfer Terrence Brown as a priority for the program to add this offseason.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) steals the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. The 54-year-old head coach hopes that level of production carries over to Chapel Hill, and there are a few reasons to believe it can transpire.

Well-Rounded Supporting Cast

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Utah lacked a surplus of dependable scorers, placing a heavy burden on Brown to generate offense. That led opposing teams to do everything they could to slow down Brown, which, by the stat sheet, did not happen, but at times, it made it difficult to navigate on the court.

At North Carolina, Brown's scoring output may slightly fall, but the Tar Heels' talent will open up more space for the veteran guard. Neoklis Avdalas's ability to run the offense will allow Brown to play off the ball. Brown’s efficiency should be a clear improvement next season.

Lesser Competition

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives against Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With all due respect to the ACC, it comes nowhere close to the Big 12, which includes at least five teams every year that are viewed as legitimate contenders. While there was a major drop-off this past season, in that conference, winning is not a given against anybody.

The ACC is extremely top-heavy, with Duke and Louisville headlining the conference, but outside those two programs, there are major question marks with essentially every other team. This past season, it was the Blue Devils and then everyone else, as Jon Scheyer's group ran away with the conference regular season title. Brown competing against elite Big 12 teams over the last two seasons should serve him well in a lesser conference.

Improved Coaching and Schematics

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This is an extension of the first argument, but Malone's offensive scheme should maximize Brown's strengths while minimizing his weaknesses. Brown's usage will be a fascinating development to watch unfold next season, but the star guard would benefit from being utilized less on the ball.

If Brown can improve his three-point efficiency, his ceiling will be elite. Even if that does not happen, Malone will manufacture actions that give Brown great looks at the basket. Again, Brown's scoring output may see a slight downtick because he will not be depended on as much, but his shooting efficiency should be the main beneficiary in a player-friendly scheme.