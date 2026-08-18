Preseason AP Poll Highlights UNC's Difficult 2026 Schedule

The college football AP preseason poll was officially released on Monday, and while the North Carolina Tar Heels were unsurprisingly not ranked in the top 25, the results confirm a precarious situation for the program.

North Carolina's 2026 season was already expected to be an uphill battle, and while opponents' pedigrees were established, it was officially confirmed that three of those teams were ranked, including two in the top 10. Here is what this means for the Tar Heels this season.

Further Proves North Carolina's Daunting Path

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If the Tar Heels struggled with last season's slate, this schedule will be a harsh reality for them, as it's much tougher than 2025. As noted, North Carolina faces three teams ranked inside the top 25 to enter the season.

North Carolina didn't receive a break in its scheduling, as their fourth game is against No. 4 Notre Dame on Oct. 3. While it's already been known that the Tar Heels would be going up against the Fighting Irish on that date, Notre Dame entering the season as a top-four team shows that it is a legitimate national title contender.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Later that month, on Oct. 31, North Carolina hosts No. 7 Miami, which improved its offense with the additions of quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. The Hurricanes are another team that could challenge for the National Championship, as they finished as runner-up last season.

Finally, North Carolina will host No. 24 Louisville on Nov. 14. This is the lowest-ranked team from the preseason AP poll that the Tar Heels will face in 2026. While North Carolina will presumably be the underdog in all three contests, the one small positive is that those three games will be in Chapel Hill.

Why This Matters

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, we already knew what the schedule had in store for North Carolina, but these rankings further prove the level of difficulty the Tar Heels will face this season. Additionally, head coach Bill Belichick is heading into the season under heavy scrutiny, and his job security is certainly in doubt in the near future .

The Tar Heels' chances of bouncing back this season have already been doubted by many, and this is another validation of that argument. Belichick must be able to lead this team and overcome these circumstances if he wants to be the team's head coach in 2027. Odds are that the 74-year-old head coach won't be in charge in Chapel Hill next season.