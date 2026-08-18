How Lombardi, Belichick Absences Hurting UNC's Push to Regular Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels' football program had established steady momentum throughout the offseason, with impressive moves in the transfer portal and recruiting class.

However, that was all derailed when general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave. Then, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick was put on medical leave, which was announced on Aug. 6. While speaking with the media on Friday, head coach Bill Belichick explained how people have stepped up in their absence.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"People have picked up in areas, and we’ve done the things that we had to do at this time of year,” Belichick said. “Things will change, as they always do, on the calendar, as recruiting changes, as the regular season comes into play and so forth. But for this period, it’s been the same until it changes, which will be in late August, early September.”

Why This Matters

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that the 74-year-old head coach can't afford any setbacks, as Belichick is entering a make-or-break season in Chapel Hill. The longtime NFL head coach led the Tar Heels to a dismal 4-8 record in 2025, including going 2-6 in conference play.

As noted, the Tar Heels constructed the roster with several marquee transfer portal acquisitions and recruiting class signings. While those moves didn't put North Carolina over the top by any means, it was a major step in the right direction for a program lacking direction. It appeared that the Tar Heels were finally operating as a collective. Then, the Lombardi news blindsided the program, followed by Belichick stepping away from the team for medical reasons.

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just two weeks, North Carolina is back to square one, and the dysfunction around the program is at the forefront. Yes, the Tar Heels have had a productive training camp , but the hovering cloud has returned above Chapel Hill. With less than two weeks until the season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, the vibes aren't exactly at 100 percent for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels needed a smooth transition from the offseason to the regular season, and it has been all but that with these two developments, which couldn't have transpired at a worse time. It's safe to say that the Belichick era has been a failure, and what has unfolded over the last several weeks could be a precursor to an inevitable disappointing 2026 season. Hopefully, I'm wrong, but it's definitely fair to say that it's shaping up that way.