2 UNC Transfers Who Might Not Live Up to Expectations

This offseason has been filled with scrutiny, uncertainty, and overall pressure for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who enter this season with plenty of doubts.

Going 4-8 in Bill Belichick's first year as head coach will create those narratives, but regardless, the Tar Heels need to move forward and do everything possible to bounce back in 2026. As part of that process, North Carolina invested resources in the transfer portal and recruiting class . To be fair, the Tar Heels' front office did a sound job of upgrading the roster in several areas, but that doesn't guarantee all those acquisitions will pan out.

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, here are a couple of transfers who look primed to disappoint Tar Heels fans this upcoming season.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback play was a major factor in North Carolina's struggles last season, as Gio Lopez was completely out of his depth. This offseason, the Tar Heels infused the room with Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, and Travis Burgess.

Entering training camp, the Wisconsin transfer was viewed as the clear favorite to win the starting job. However, O'Neill appears to have supplanted him on the depth chart, as the Texas A&M transfer has been taking reps with the starters over the last few days.

Throughout the offseason, I have discussed how Edwards Jr. shouldn't be the Week 1 starter and that he doesn't offer enough to elevate this offense. While it certainly wasn't a guarantee he would be given the job, the consensus heading into training camp was that it was Edwards Jr.'s job to lose. It's not set in stone, but it appears to be on track. Edwards Jr. was labeled as a significant signing for the Tar Heels, and he may open the season as the QB2.

Trech Kekahuna

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) rushes at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kekahuna's impact on this offense is somewhat tied to Edwards Jr., as the two played together at Wisconsin in 2025. However, if Edwards Jr. loses the quarterback battle and doesn't play, Kekahuna's expected production could evaporate. While O'Neill may be the better option, Kekahuna doesn't have a prior connection with the sophomore quarterback.

Additionally, the redshirt junior receiver has not received much buzz during training camp, and his lackluster production throughout his career doesn't provide much evidence that he will be a solidified pass-catching option. This is an assumption, but Edwards Jr. not being the starting quarterback would significantly hinder Kekahuna's chances of establishing himself as a consistent and productive contributor in this offense.