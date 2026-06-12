Scott Forbes Believes This Component of UNC's Team is Underrated

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal game on Friday night against the Ole Miss Rebels in the College World Series.

Throughout the season, the Tar Heels' pitching staff has been heralded as the driving force in the team's success, but the batting lineup has been crucial in them advancing past the Super Regionals. While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Scott Forbes vouched for his batters.

Scott's Thoughts

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes coaches outfielder Carter French (18) during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I don’t feel like our lineup’s gotten enough credit throughout the season and that’s helped us," Forbes said. "These guys play with that chip. So hopefully they won’t write too much about how good our lineup is."

"We do believe we have a good lineup," Forbes continued. "We feel like we’ve gotten better. We can pressure you. We walk. We hit-by-pitch. We got some speed. But then a credit to my coaches, Coach Jackson and Coach Wierzbicki. We also have Brandon Martorano who’s coaching now here, finished his degree. Kyle Datres. Great players. They played here in Omaha together."

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Forbes went on to explain what he has seen during this season from the offense, and how it has steadily improved.

"And I see how hard they work to help these guys improve, learn plate discipline, get their A-swings off, get better on the bases," Forbes said. "So, it’s become more of a complete lineup and they feed off each other, and they know if the guy has to walk, the next guy can do it."

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Cooper Nicholson (1) celebrates his run against the USC Trojans with North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) during the ninth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"And it takes a little while when you have new players, but we felt like we had a chance to have a pretty good lineup and put pressure on defenses from different areas," Forbes elaborated. "But again, I know how much they spend in those cages and on the fields. That’s a huge credit to the coaching staff."

Overall Takeaways

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Macon Winslow (6) and outfielder Owen Hull (8) celebrate in the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In terms of offensive production, North Carolina's batting lineup is one of the most well-balanced units in the country. There are not many weaknesses or blemishes with this lineup, and as Forbes points out, every player does a fantastic job of moving the order and keeping the line moving.

For the majority of the postseason, the Tar Heels have shown that ability. The only time the offense was dormant was in Game 1 against the USC Trojans. North Carolina compiled five runs in the first five innings, but failed to score a single run from that point forward. Part of that was the team being shell-shocked after the Trojans hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) bats the game winning hit against the USC Trojans in the ninth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels should feel relatively confident about their chances in the College World Series , and if their offense is up to par with the pitching staff, they could be hoisting the national championship trophy at the end of the tournament.