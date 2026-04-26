Ranking Moves Around the ACC That Should Concern UNC
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With the transfer portal officially closed, although that doesn't prevent programs from still acquiring players, rosters around the country have been mostly solidified. It has been a hectic offseason for Michael Malone, who was formally introduced as the head coach on the same day that the portal officially opened - April 7.
The Tar Heels have lost a plethora of players from last season's roster through the portal and have added a handful of players during that time. While North Carolina has gone through ebbs and flows this offseason, and other programs have either cemented themselves into contenders or have had to adjust their expectations for next season.
Let's take a closer look at some of the action in the ACC and rank which moves should concern the Tar Heels the most.
1. Louisville Strengthens Frontcourt
Louisville has the most expensive roster next season, having invested over $20 million in NIL to secure the top-rated transfers. One of the most sought-after players in the portal was former Kansas center Flory Bidunga.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound center averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game last season. Although Bidunga's offensive production comes from dunks and shots near the basket, his presence on the defensive end is paramount.
The Cardinals have lacked that presence the last couple of years, but that will no longer be a worry with Bidunga, who can also hold his own defending guards along the perimeter.
2. Duke Adds Elite Scorer
Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell was coveted by several blue-blood programs, and the Blue Devils added to their embarrassment of riches by signing the star guard this past week.
Duke has assembled the No. 1 recruiting class, and now added Blackwell, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range.
3. Louisville Bolsters Backcourt
As mentioned, Bidunga is somewhat dependent on a guard to deliver passes in the pick-and-roll game, and for the first time since 2024, he will have a true point guard in Jackson Shelstad.
In 2025, the Oregon transfer averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.
4. Duke Retains Multiple Key Contributors
While the Blue Devils suffered a heartbreaking Elite Eight loss against Connecticut, head coach Jon Scheyer continues his recruiting dominance. In addition to acquiring Blackwell and assembling the top-ranked freshman class, Duke also successfully kept marquee pieces from last season's roster.
Those players include Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba II. The Blue Devils may be losing Cameron Boozer, but they are in a better position to compete for a national championship in 2026.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.