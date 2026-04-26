Ranking Moves Around the ACC That Should Concern UNC

With the transfer portal officially closed, although that doesn't prevent programs from still acquiring players, rosters around the country have been mostly solidified. It has been a hectic offseason for Michael Malone, who was formally introduced as the head coach on the same day that the portal officially opened - April 7.

The Tar Heels have lost a plethora of players from last season's roster through the portal and have added a handful of players during that time. While North Carolina has gone through ebbs and flows this offseason, and other programs have either cemented themselves into contenders or have had to adjust their expectations for next season.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reacts after making a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let's take a closer look at some of the action in the ACC and rank which moves should concern the Tar Heels the most.

1. Louisville Strengthens Frontcourt

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Louisville has the most expensive roster next season, having invested over $20 million in NIL to secure the top-rated transfers. One of the most sought-after players in the portal was former Kansas center Flory Bidunga.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound center averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game last season. Although Bidunga's offensive production comes from dunks and shots near the basket, his presence on the defensive end is paramount.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) speaks at a news conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have lacked that presence the last couple of years, but that will no longer be a worry with Bidunga, who can also hold his own defending guards along the perimeter.

2. Duke Adds Elite Scorer

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell was coveted by several blue-blood programs, and the Blue Devils added to their embarrassment of riches by signing the star guard this past week.

Duke has assembled the No. 1 recruiting class, and now added Blackwell, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range.

3. Louisville Bolsters Backcourt

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, left, moves the ball against Portland’s Joel Foxwell at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, Bidunga is somewhat dependent on a guard to deliver passes in the pick-and-roll game, and for the first time since 2024, he will have a true point guard in Jackson Shelstad.

In 2025, the Oregon transfer averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

4. Duke Retains Multiple Key Contributors

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and forward Dame Sarr (right) strategize during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

While the Blue Devils suffered a heartbreaking Elite Eight loss against Connecticut, head coach Jon Scheyer continues his recruiting dominance. In addition to acquiring Blackwell and assembling the top-ranked freshman class, Duke also successfully kept marquee pieces from last season's roster.

Those players include Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba II. The Blue Devils may be losing Cameron Boozer, but they are in a better position to compete for a national championship in 2026.