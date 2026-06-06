Projecting Able's 2027 Draft Ceiling With Successful Season at UNC

One of the major storylines throughout this offseason was Matt Able's uncertain future. Able had committed to North Carolina early in the offseason but still pursued his NBA draft dreams.

For a good while, it was speculated that Able might not return to college or play for North Carolina at all, but instead forgo his college eligibility for the NBA Draft. After a solid combine workout, Able solidified his stock as decently high, high enough to warrant a good look at which route he would take for his future. Able didn't rush his decision.

Able’s Decision

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Obviously, he decided to forgo the NBA Draft and return to play for the Tar Heels, a move that has made fans excited for the next season. This move gave Carolina a significant boost in roster talent and all but solidified a spot in the starting lineup.

With that being said, it seems more and more like Able’s time in college is coming down to this final year. One question that arises from this is: how high can Able raise his draft stock with a good year at North Carolina? You would have to think he can raise it a decent amount if he performs well on, hopefully, one of the top teams in the country.

Where He Was Projected Pre-Carolina

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

At the NBA Combine, Able was projected as a second-round pick, with various mock drafts placing him anywhere from the mid- to late-second round. Being put in the starting lineup at North Carolina can give him the opportunity to get in front of many NBA scouts.

You have to think this is part of the reason Able ultimately decided to return and play for North Carolina in the first place. With solid stats and a good season on film behind him, Able should be able to boost his stock anywhere from the top of the second round to possibly even sneaking all the way into the first.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There's a lot of hype around Matt Able from Tar Heels fans, and as more and more excitement grows towards the upcoming season, Able is a player who can reap the benefits of a great season, almost more than any other player on the roster.

It’s to be determined if Able can carve himself a spot as one of the most important players on the roster for next season, but his talent certainly gives him the ability to.