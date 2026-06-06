Projecting Able's 2027 Draft Ceiling With Successful Season at UNC
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One of the major storylines throughout this offseason was Matt Able's uncertain future. Able had committed to North Carolina early in the offseason but still pursued his NBA draft dreams.
For a good while, it was speculated that Able might not return to college or play for North Carolina at all, but instead forgo his college eligibility for the NBA Draft. After a solid combine workout, Able solidified his stock as decently high, high enough to warrant a good look at which route he would take for his future. Able didn't rush his decision.
Able’s Decision
Obviously, he decided to forgo the NBA Draft and return to play for the Tar Heels, a move that has made fans excited for the next season. This move gave Carolina a significant boost in roster talent and all but solidified a spot in the starting lineup.
With that being said, it seems more and more like Able’s time in college is coming down to this final year. One question that arises from this is: how high can Able raise his draft stock with a good year at North Carolina? You would have to think he can raise it a decent amount if he performs well on, hopefully, one of the top teams in the country.
Where He Was Projected Pre-Carolina
At the NBA Combine, Able was projected as a second-round pick, with various mock drafts placing him anywhere from the mid- to late-second round. Being put in the starting lineup at North Carolina can give him the opportunity to get in front of many NBA scouts.
You have to think this is part of the reason Able ultimately decided to return and play for North Carolina in the first place. With solid stats and a good season on film behind him, Able should be able to boost his stock anywhere from the top of the second round to possibly even sneaking all the way into the first.
There's a lot of hype around Matt Able from Tar Heels fans, and as more and more excitement grows towards the upcoming season, Able is a player who can reap the benefits of a great season, almost more than any other player on the roster.
It’s to be determined if Able can carve himself a spot as one of the most important players on the roster for next season, but his talent certainly gives him the ability to.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.