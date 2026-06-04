UNC's Caleb Wilson Shares Confidence Level Ahead of NBA Draft

Former North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is feeling very confident ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, and for good reason.

Wilson — a 6-foot-10 two-way forward — is one of the top players in this year’s draft class. As a freshman at UNC, his full skillset was on display, and then some. He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game as a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

He had his season end early due to a wrist/thumb injury, but even though he didn't play in the NCAA Tournament, the world had seen enough of Wilson to know he is one of the very best prospects in the country.

Wilson’s Accolades

For his efforts as a freshman, Wilson was selected as an All-American and will have his jersey hung up in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center, forever immortalizing him as one of the best one-and-dones in program history.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His ability to score the ball at will down low on the offensive end has made scouts fall in love with his potential upside on that end of the floor, especially given the fact that he still has room to grow in other areas, such as his playmaking and his three-point shooting. On defense, there might not be a better defender in this year’s class, as Wilson uses all of his 6-foot-10 frame to impact the game on both the perimeter and around the basket.

Now, Wilson is focused on the draft, where he’s expected to be chosen with a top-five pick. The All-American from last season is feeling confident heading into draft night, which he detailed on a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Wilson’s Comments

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I’m not nervous,” Wilson said. “I feel like God has a plan for me. Being nervous is only if you're not prepared. I come prepared for the next level, and whatever I need to work on when I get there, I will.”

Wilson will look to keep his even-keel attitude ahead of this summer's draft, as he looks to pick up where he left off in the NBA after a stellar one-and-done college career. Whichever team lands Wilson in the draft will be getting a player who can immediately become a team’s best player on both ends of the floor, and a player who perhaps has the most upside of any player in this year’s draft class.