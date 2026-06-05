Who UNC's Caleb Wilson Being Compared to Ahead of NBA Draft

Former UNC forward Caleb Wilson has been compared to many top NBA talents ahead of this year’s draft, especially at the power forward position.

Wilson was a star at UNC last season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game in his freshman season on his way to being named an All-American. In a loaded freshman class, Wilson stood out amongst his peers as one of the top talents, and he’ll be chosen with a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Wilson a Top Talent in This Year’s Class

Wilson didn’t even get to suit up for the NCAA Tournament thanks to a season-ending injury, but it was already clear by that point what Wilson was capable of. His two-way ability to impact a game on both ends of the floor has made him one of the more highly-touted prospects in this year’s draft class.

He still has room to grow, especially in his playmaking and three-point shooting. That upside with his 6-foot-10 frame has a lot of NBA teams excited about his potential.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As he prepares to enter the league, many have compared Wilson to some of the game’s top power forwards. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently compared Wilson to a “Bouncier Pascal Siakam” at his best, and a “Peak John Collins” at his worst.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Caleb Wilson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Pro Comparison

“Siakam has become a capable offensive hub in the NBA, relying on his tools and playmaking instincts to do damage in different areas of the floor, with enough of a handle to take advantage of mismatches,” Woo said.

“Wilson has some of these qualities, including sneaky passing instincts and potential to switch on defense. He arguably has more upside on defense, where he could be highly disruptive with better habits. Though he's a bit upright as a ball handler, tapping into that part of his game could still unlock a lot for him."

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"If he doesn't fully develop those skills -- making him more of a play-finisher and high-energy rebounder -- he should still be a very productive NBA player and a valuable piece for a team, similar to Collins' production in Atlanta early in his career.”

Wilson will now focus on honing his skill set ahead of the draft, aiming to pick up where he left off on a basketball court in February. All signs point to Wilson being just as much of a star in the NBA as he was in college, and he’ll have lofty expectations to live up to in his rookie season.