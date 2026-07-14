Ranking UNC's Top 10 Games of Last Season: No. 10

It’s important that the Tar Heels keep their eyes on the future and really begin to focus on the season in front of them. While Michael Malone has the team fully focused on the task at hand, there’s no stopping fans from looking back at some of the biggest moments last year.

Despite an earlier-than-expected postseason exit, Carolina still delivered several performances that will remain memorable for years to come. From statement road wins to back-and-forth ACC matchups, the number of quality games from the Tar Heels makes it difficult to rank their top 10.

No. 10 - North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicking off the countdown is a home win against the Hokies. While this may not be the flashiest game of the season, it certainly had its moments and showed the potential the Heels had last season when things were clicking.

The game began much closer than the Tar Heels probably would have liked, as Virginia Tech challenged North Carolina with a back-and-forth battle in the first half. Heading into halftime, the score was even between the teams at 44 points apiece.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From there, the game remained close until the Tar Heels were able to pull away late in the second half, following a great showing from Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble, as they combined for 46 points.

Ultimately, Carolina would go on to win this one 89-82, thanks to Henri Veesaar and his season (and career) high of 26 points. Veesaar shot 11/20 from the field with two three-pointers in a late-season win that gave the Tar Heels some momentum.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another crucial piece of the game was the rate at which Carolina reached the free-throw line. The Tar Heels shot 30 free throws in this one and were able to convert on 23 of them, giving them a huge swing on the scoreboard.

Turned a Hokie Into a Tar Heel

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s especially interesting about this game is that the current North Carolina point guard, Neoklis Avdalas, was on the other side, leading Virginia Tech with a team-high 19 points against the Heels last season.

At the time, Avdalas was simply an opposing guard. Fast forward to today, and he’ll now be rocking Carolina blue next season as one of the key pieces in the brand new roster built by Michael Malone. It’s a great reminder of how quickly college basketball can change in this era, but Avdalas is certainly a welcome addition.