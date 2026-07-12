3 Bold Predictions for North Carolina Basketball This Season
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There are plenty of expectations for North Carolina in Chapel Hill this season, and also plenty of uncertainty surrounding this brand-new team heading into the 2026-2027 season. New head coach Michael Malone is entering his first year as a college head coach, and the Tar Heels have welcomed a brand new roster from top to bottom.
While predicting their schedule, wins and losses this far out from the season is nearly an impossible task. However, there are a few statistical categories that could make major improvements under Malone.
North Carolina Will Average Over 80 Points Per Game
Michael Malone has made sure to get scorers on his team. The Heels have made scoring a priority throughout this offseason, including Terrence Brown, who arrives in Chapel Hill after averaging more than 20 points per game at Utah.
Matt Able also gives Carolina another proven scorer on the wing, and Neoklis Avdalas should help create easier scoring opportunities for everyone. Not to mention, seven-footer freshman Sayon Keita should create some mismatches down low that result in a lot of Carolina baskets.
This roster overall feels a lot deeper than last season as well. Carolina was essentially relying on only two players last season to carry the load in terms of scoring. This year, that load should be spread out more evenly across the roster.
The Tar Heels Will Average Double-Digit Steals
Last season, North Carolina wasn't particularly exceptional at creating turnovers. They struggled to consistently disrupt the offenses of opposing teams and allowed teams to settle in and get too comfortable within their offense.
This year's roster appears much more athletic and quick compared to last season. Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Kevin Thomas, and Isaiah Denis all have the quickness and athletic ability as perimeter defenders to create turnovers and pressure ball handlers from the opposing teams.
Reaching double-digit steals is a tall task. But this year's roster gives Carolina the best chance to achieve that goal, and at the very least, gives Carolina a more disruptive defense than they had last season.
Three Players Will Earn All-ACC Honors
The teams that generate the most overall success usually have players who earn high individual success, and North Carolina has enough talent in place to earn honors at the ACC level. Players like Terence Brown have the potential to finish among the ACC's top scorers, while Able, Keita, and Avdalas possess certain abilities to lead in many statistical categories inside the conference.
Having multiple All-ACC selections would not only speak to the talent that Michael Malone assembled in his first season, but it would also give Tar Heel fans the excitement that they've been looking for for so long.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.