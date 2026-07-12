3 Bold Predictions for North Carolina Basketball This Season

There are plenty of expectations for North Carolina in Chapel Hill this season, and also plenty of uncertainty surrounding this brand-new team heading into the 2026-2027 season. New head coach Michael Malone is entering his first year as a college head coach, and the Tar Heels have welcomed a brand new roster from top to bottom.

While predicting their schedule, wins and losses this far out from the season is nearly an impossible task. However, there are a few statistical categories that could make major improvements under Malone .

North Carolina Will Average Over 80 Points Per Game

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Malone has made sure to get scorers on his team. The Heels have made scoring a priority throughout this offseason, including Terrence Brown, who arrives in Chapel Hill after averaging more than 20 points per game at Utah.

Matt Able also gives Carolina another proven scorer on the wing, and Neoklis Avdalas should help create easier scoring opportunities for everyone. Not to mention, seven-footer freshman Sayon Keita should create some mismatches down low that result in a lot of Carolina baskets.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This roster overall feels a lot deeper than last season as well. Carolina was essentially relying on only two players last season to carry the load in terms of scoring. This year, that load should be spread out more evenly across the roster.

The Tar Heels Will Average Double-Digit Steals

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, North Carolina wasn't particularly exceptional at creating turnovers. They struggled to consistently disrupt the offenses of opposing teams and allowed teams to settle in and get too comfortable within their offense.

This year's roster appears much more athletic and quick compared to last season. Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Kevin Thomas, and Isaiah Denis all have the quickness and athletic ability as perimeter defenders to create turnovers and pressure ball handlers from the opposing teams.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaching double-digit steals is a tall task. But this year's roster gives Carolina the best chance to achieve that goal, and at the very least, gives Carolina a more disruptive defense than they had last season.

Three Players Will Earn All-ACC Honors

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The teams that generate the most overall success usually have players who earn high individual success, and North Carolina has enough talent in place to earn honors at the ACC level. Players like Terence Brown have the potential to finish among the ACC's top scorers, while Able, Keita, and Avdalas possess certain abilities to lead in many statistical categories inside the conference.

Having multiple All-ACC selections would not only speak to the talent that Michael Malone assembled in his first season, but it would also give Tar Heel fans the excitement that they've been looking for for so long.