Ranking UNC's Top 10 Games of Last Season: No. 5

Continuing the countdown of the best ten games from North Carolina last season, we arrive at the halfway point. Now that we’re down to the top five, we’re really looking at the most electric games of the season, all of which came down to the wire.

At No. 5, we have a thriller on the road in which the Tar Heels took down one of the toughest opponents in the ACC. This game not only shook the ACC standings, but the national AP Poll as well.

No. 5 - North Carolina vs. Virginia

Seth Trimble | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Virginia was ranked No. 14, with North Carolina’s No. 22 ranking heading into the top 25 matchup. The Tar Heels headed into a hostile road environment, where they began as underdogs in a crucial conference matchup.

North Carolina looked like the underdog in the first half as well, trailing 43-34 at the half. I’m not sure what Hubert Davis said in the locker room at halftime to spark some energy, but it worked. From there, the tides seemed to turn in favor of the Heels.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina quickly got up to speed in the second half, claiming the lead with just under 12 minutes to go, courtesy of Jarin Stevenson.

From there, it was truly a back-and-forth battle until the Tar Heels managed to take a seven-point lead with 1:38 left in the half. A Malik Thomas three would cut Carolina’s lead to just four, followed by a Dallin Hall layup to immediately cut it to only two points following a missed Derek Dixon layup.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With thirty seconds left, Caleb Wilson would manage to close out the game with a spectacular clutch euro-step layup. From there, it became a game of free throws alone, with North Carolina managing to close the door on the Cavaliers, winning 85-80.

Box Score

There was no shortage of sharing in this game. Five different Tar Heels ended the night with double-digit points. Wilson had the game high of 20 points, but Stevenson and Trimble followed closely behind with 17 and 16, respectively.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to his three-point basket during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek Dixon ended the night with seven assists, adding plenty of value to the game in that aspect, and Jonathan Powell, interestingly enough, led the team with seven rebounds.

Overall, shooting the ball well from the three-point line was ultimately a pivotal aspect. The Heels shot 45% from three, a much higher clip than they had shot all season.