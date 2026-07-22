Why Neoklis Avdalas Could Be North Carolina's Biggest Upgrade
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The new-look Tar Heels will take the stage in 2026 with an almost entirely new roster, which means an almost entirely new starting five will take the court on opening night.
The only returner from last season will be Jarin Stevenson, who had his fair share of starting minutes towards the back half of last season, and I would expect that to continue for the first game next season.
That said, comparing this season's projected starting five to last year's reveals the potential the Heels may have, and one position transition could be the difference-maker this season.
Derek Dixon to Neoklis Avdalas
Derek Dixon took over as the primary point guard shortly after the beginning of the season and never looked back. While he showed plenty of flashes of greatness, he never really unlocked his full potential last season. He finished his first and only season at North Carolina averaging 6.5 points per game on 36% shooting.
That should be vastly different with Avdalas coming on board. He should arrive in Chapel Hill in his prime, with Michael Malone unlocking any potential he has left.
Avdalas should be the facilitator of the Tar Heels' offense and should be another great option on the court to score, even if he won’t necessarily be the first choice as a scorer.
Stats To Forget
One thing that Dixon struggled with all season was consistency. He would go on massive cold streaks from the three-point line, causing North Carolina to fall behind in the game.
Last season, Dixon shot 39.7% from three and went on a huge six-game cold streak at the end of the conference schedule, making just five shots on twenty-eight attempts from behind the arc. That’s an ugly 17.9% from three during arguably the most important stretch of basketball the Tar Heels had last season.
Unfortunately, those six games were really the most “consistent” that Dixon was last season. If Avdalas can provide consistency and reliability to the Tar Heels' offense, North Carolina could already be in for an upgrade in that department.
Dixon played as you would expect a freshman to play when thrown into the fire. At times, he played timidly when he should have been more aggressive. He also had major moments at North Carolina. He showed no fear against Duke down the stretch, nailing a three to close the gap and making an impressive pass to Trimble to seal the win.
Avdalas will have to match the impressive qualities of Dixon, while also addressing the issues we saw last season. For a player who should be entering the prime years of his college basketball career, fans can feel confident that the Tar Heel offense should be in good hands with Avdalas at the helm.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.