Ranking UNC's Top 10 Games of Last Season: No. 8

North Carolina fell victim to the infamous injury bug last season. For many crucial games in the last half of the season, the Tar Heels were without some of their star players.

No absence was felt more than Caleb Wilson’s. The star power forward’s season-ending injury was potentially the biggest blow to any team in the country throughout the entire duration of last season. Wilson was the centerpiece for not only the North Carolina offense but the defense as well.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his absence, Hubert Davis was able to put together some impressive games while missing the superstar. One of those games lands at number eight in the top ten games from last season and came in early March against an underrated Clemson squad.

#8 - North Carolina vs. Clemson

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) ties up the ball with North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the midst of the chaotic season, North Carolina delivered a collaborative effort to take down the Tigers, including some role players to shine brighter than they had all season. Luka Bogavac had struggled from time to time throughout the season, but played efficiently and fearlessly against Clemson.

He delivered with his season high of 20 points , draining six three-pointers on 60% efficiency. Aside from Bogavac, the effort was split pretty evenly across the roster. Henri Veesaar had a decent night with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Three other players each had nine points, namely Jarin Stevenson, Seth Trimble, and Derek Dixon.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heels headed into that game against Clemson with their backs against the wall, and they were able to deliver at a crucial point in the season. Heading into halftime, the Tigers had a 3-point lead, but thanks to solid defense from the Heels in the second half, they were able to end the season undefeated at home, winning 67-63.

Luka Bogavac’s Heroics

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game was tight throughout the entire duration of the game, as the Heels had a one-point lead with 12.2 seconds to go in the game. From there, Luka Bogavac capitalized on his trip to the free-throw line, making both shots to put North Carolina up three.

It was also Bogavac who guarded Dillon Hunter on the last-minute defensive stop that ultimately sealed the win for the Tar Heels. A pretty solid day on the floor for Luka. Overall, the win against Clemson came at a pivotal point in the season and relied on the heroics of some of the more unlikely rostered players, making it a very entertaining game from start to finish.