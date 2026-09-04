Realistic Expectations for Each Player on UNC’s Bench

Depth was a strength for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season under former head coach Hubert Davis, but as the season progressed, the role players' impact regressed.

This offseason, North Carolina's front office and revamped coaching staff reshuffled the entire roster , adding established veterans across the rotation. In fact, the Tar Heels refurbished the depth with pieces more likely to contribute throughout the season, which wasn't the case in 2025. With all of that in mind, here are realistic expectations for North Carolina's bench assets.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For quite some time, the freshman forward was projected to be a starter before Matt Able officially signed with the Tar Heels in the transfer portal. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward is still a vital piece for North Carolina.

The 5-star recruit scores with ease, making it look effortless, with his ability to drive to the rim, stop on a dime for a pull-up jumper, and catch-and-shoot from the perimeter. With Michael Malone taking over as head coach, Adams could develop into a potent scorer off the bench, averaging 10-12 points per game.

Alexandros Samodurov

With Cameron Fens no longer part of the equation in games for the time being, Samodurov is a candidate to start at center. However, Sayon Keita is better suited to start, as the Greek big man is more of a power forward due to his frame.

That being said, Samodurov could easily develop into an all-around weapon on both ends of the floor for the Tar Heels. His ability to pass, shoot, and handle the ball is tantalizing and features of his game that can't be ignored. Samodurov has the opportunity to be an elite offensive asset and an effective defender at power forward.

Angelo Brizzi

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brizzi is entering his fifth program in as many years and spent his 2025 season at Buffalo. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound guard's role will be distinct in Chapel Hill. Last season, Brizzi shot 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

With the number of playmaking guards and wings on this roster, Brizzi may exclusively operate on the perimeter as a catch-and-shoot asset. Brizzi won't replicate his 14.5-point average from last season, but it's plausible he shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Kevin Thomas

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas had originally committed to LSU before leaving the program following a coaching change. Malone swooped in and signed the 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward on the same day as his official visit.

With the number of scoring options and Thomas still needing to develop several areas of his game, he won't be a top contributor on the stat sheet in 2026. However, his quick hands and athleticism will be on full display on defense. Thomas could prove to be one of the team's best perimeter, on-ball defenders, while sprinkling in modest offensive production.