Why UNC Basketball's Incoming Roster Shows Legitimate Promise

If you told me that the North Carolina Tar Heels' front office and coaching staff were able to construct a roster featuring this many pieces at the beginning of the offseason, I would have probably scoffed at you.

It's not because North Carolina is a bad program, but Michael Malone's arrival in the midst of the transfer portal window opening was somewhat concerning. With a new regime taking over that late in the process, the recruiting could have taken a major hit. However, Malone and his staff, headlined by Chuck Martin, landed several notable prospects in the portal. While speaking with the media earlier this week, Malone discussed why talent doesn't guarantee success .

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yes, you can try to accumulate all this talent," Malone said. "You can try to get guys to buy into a system. But if you are not a team and you are not connected, it doesn't really matter. That's not something you just cross off a to-do list. You have to work on team every single day."

"I'm just happy that as of Saturday night, everybody on our roster was in Chapel Hill," Malone continued. "On Monday morning, everybody was in class. That's a great way to build into the fall and get ready for formal practice the third week of September."

Why To Have High Hopes for Tar Heels in 2026

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, North Carolina has 11 new players entering the program, but for the first time in five years, it finally feels like it has the head coach in place to maximize the talent. The Tar Heels may not have a top-five NBA Draft pick on this year's team, but when you assess the depth on this roster, you can make the case that the depth is much more dependable than last season. That may seem premature to say, as we have to see these players on the court in a real game, but the versatility is apparent.

As last season progressed, you saw the once-viewed-strong depth fizzle out and look pedestrian. Some of that was due to the talent failing, but another part of that development was Hubert Davis' inability to elevate the players.

Malone will get the most out of these players, and the bench is promising. Based on what we think the starting lineup will look like, which took a hit with Cameron Fens currently ruled ineligible for this season, North Carolina's second unit would include Maximo Adams, Alexandros Samodurov, Kevin Thomas, Angelo Brizzi, and Cade Bennerman. Each player has a distinct role on this team, which will create a more balanced approach to how Malone will deploy his personnel.