North Carolina Remains in Mix for Top 2028 Talent

A North Carolina recruiting target is earning some comparisons to NBA All-Stars already, despite still being in high school.

Marcus Spears Jr. — who is the top player in the 2027 recruiting class by SC Next 100 — is starting to earn attention nationally as a blue-chip prospect. Spears currently attends Dynamic Prep, and he averaged 19.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game last season.

Spears’ Resume

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 6-foot-10 forward, Spears has an incredibly versatile game that has made him a hot commodity amongst some of the best college basketball programs.

He uses his size and athleticism to overwhelm opposing defenses, and his own defense at such a young age has also garnered a lot of attention. The Tar Heels have been very much in the mix for his services so far, on a list that includes Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and USC. His list is expected to be cut down later this month.

Spears has already picked up some notable NBA comparisons early on in his basketball career. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi compared him to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Chris Bosh.

Biancardi’s Comparison

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Spears is a premier two-way presence. Much in the way Jackson roamed the paint as a high schooler before developing into one of the NBA's top defenders, Spears uses his 6-foot-10 frame and 7-2 wingspan to protect the interior and dominate the glass, altering defensive possessions even when he doesn't block shots," Biancardi said.

"The left-handed Spears is also beginning to show signs of putting the ball on the floor like Bosh did in high school. Bosh evolved into a floor-spacer later in his NBA career, which would be the next evolution for Spears."

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These comparisons feel rather accurate for the top player in the 2027 class. Both Jackson and Bosh made a living off their versatility as power forward/center hybrids, excelling as floor spacers offensively, while making a difference on the defensive end. Being compared to a recent NBA Defensive Player of the Year in Jackson is never a bad thing when considering Spears’ long-term abilities.

Given the potential, Spears would be quite a get for new head coach Michael Malone , who is looking to prove that he can land top-notch recruits despite never holding a head coaching position in the NCAA. Malone was hired earlier this offseason to replace Hubert Davis after back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament.