Top UNC Target CJ Rosser Projects to Stud NBA Scorers

One of the top prospects in the country has long been a target of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and he has been drawing strong NBA comparisons.

CJ Rosser has been gaining steam as one of the top high school recruits in the country. By SC Next 100’s rankings, Rosser is considered the fourth-best prospect in the 2027 class. The 5-star recruit has been receiving interest from several schools, including UNC, to whom he has already made an unofficial visit. He has also heard from Kentucky, NC State, Maryland, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Kansas, BYU, and USC.

Rosser’s Skill Set

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosser is a versatile power forward who currently plays for Southeastern Prep (FL). Last season, he averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and was also exceptional for Team USA in the FIBA U17 World Cup this year, posting averages of 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in seven appearances while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point territory.

A highly versatile talent, Rosser has earned some comparisons to quality NBA power forwards before he even set foot on a college court. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi compared Rosser to Brandon Ingram and Jabari Smith Jr.

Biancardi’s Comparison

Apr 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) dribbles the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Not only is Rosser a shot-maker, he's now rebounding at a higher rate, which makes him one of the nation's premier forwards. Like Smith, Rosser has the potential to develop into a catch-and-shoot threat, and he has a beautiful, projectable stroke even if he has struggled from deep in EYBL play,” Biancardi said.

“He could challenge defenses in dribble handoffs much like Smith as well. An improved handle and stronger lower base have helped Rosser develop into a better downhill scorer, and he's comfortable utilizing ball screens, mirroring some elements of Ingram's offensive game. Rosser was also part of the gold medal-winning Team USA that won the FIBA U17 World Cup, leading the roster in the final game against Serbia with 23 points.”

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These comparisons are very accurate for Rosser. Smith has largely become a floor-spacing big man throughout his NBA career, but he has shown an ability to score off the bounce in spurts. Ingram, on the other hand, is more of a primary ball-handling scorer, using his handling and shot-making ability to become a prolific 20-point-per-game scorer throughout his career.

Nonetheless, both players have been known to use their length to their advantage, as Rosser has done throughout his high school career. As such, he’d be an absolute home run pick up for the Tar Heels if they can get it done.