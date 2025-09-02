Deion Sanders Path Shows Positive Signs for UNC Recruiting
The North Carolina Tar Heels have finally had the opportunity to kick off their 2025 football season as it was a long and eventful weight for kickoff to take place as all eyes has been on the North Carolina Tar Heels following many eventful news headlines that made way through the nation as they made many different additions to the team, both on the field, and at the level which has landed them among the best when it comes to media coverage.
They made the addition of 20+ year NFL coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is someone who seemed to be a life-long NFL coach, but eventually decided to coach in college after being fired by the New England Patriots following a rough patch after Tom Brady moved on from the program.
Their first game took place on Monday to close out week one with a bang after a very eventful slate of weekend games. They took on the TCU Horned Frogs. This game was anticipated to be one of the better games of the slate and set up perfectly to be one of the top matchups.
However, the Tar Heels wouldn't have their way in this game and would fall short, but not only would they fall short, they would be manhandled in their very first game under the former NFL coach.
This wasn't a good look when it comes to recruiting, but this isn't the end-all-be-all, as Belichick isn't the only hyped up coach in the nation that didn't live up to the hopes in their first season of D1 football.
A prime example would be Deion Sanders, who struggled to do a good job in his first season with the Colorado buffaloes as he fell short of many expectations, but would quickly turn his program around after pushing for a successful season the very following season which resulted in a Heisman winner, as well as a very positive season that will go down in history as one of the greatest seasons in Colorado history.
Even throughout the tough times, his recruits that he was going after stuck with him, which is exactly what is expected out of Bill Belichick and his staff for the 2025 football season in the 2026 recruiting class.
If things continue to go poorly, they may miss out on a few guys, but the ones who stick around could be the real game-changers when it comes to Belichick in this program.
