UNC Red Zone Report: Why Drives Keep Stalling

Despite being in control for most of the game, the North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the Clemson Tigers 28-20 in the ACC opener.

North Carolina really had no business losing this game , but the offense struggled, specifically Billy Edwards Jr., who struggled mightily throughout the game. With that in mind, here are factors that played a part in the Tar Heels' success and struggles in the red zone.

Opening Two Drives

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offense was flawless in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on two consecutive sequences. On the first drive, the Tar Heels wasted no time marching down the field, with the rushing attack being the driving force. Benjamin Hall had carries of 16 and 5 yards. Meanwhile, Edwards Jr. had an 11-yard carry. The veteran quarterback attempted two passes during this sequence.

On the second drive, the Tar Heels' passing game took flight, with Edwards Jr. connecting with Jordan Shipp for 23 yards and Mason Humphrey for 17 yards . The Wisconsin transfer then threw a 15-yard touchdown to Hall. Those three explosive plays were the reason North Carolina swiftly moved down the field. The way Edwards Jr. is playing, North Carolina can't afford long-winded drives that require him to throw past the sticks.

Red Zone Failures

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina had one more drive in the first quarter, but it was solely based on the defense forcing a fumble. The Tar Heels began the drive at Clemson's 25-yard line. However, penalties derailed the drive, and the offense couldn’t make much headway. North Carolina would settle for a 47-yard field goal, which was missed.

In the second quarter, the Tar Heels generated a single drive that reached the red zone, but Edwards Jr. threw three consecutive incomplete passes, stalling the drive and forcing North Carolina to settle for a field goal. That was the extent of the first-half production, and essentially for the rest of the game.

Following the two-and-a-half-hour rain delay, the Tar Heels had an opportunity to take a two-possession lead, with a first-and-goal inside the 10-yard line. Because Edwards Jr. had been so inept as a passer, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino dialed up three run plays that went nowhere. North Carolina's shortcomings in the red zone fell on Edwards Jr.'s inability to operate at a competent level throughout the game. North Carolina became one-dimensional without a reliable passing game.

If Edwards Jr. continues to struggle, don't expect the Tar Heels' red zone woes to end anytime soon. North Carolina has a bye week before facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 3 at Kenan Stadium.