UNC Stock Report: 3 Players Rising, Falling After Week 3

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the Clemson Tigers 28-20 on Saturday, sliding to 2-1 and disappointingly losing their conference opener.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players whose stocks have risen and three players whose stocks have fallen after Week 3.

Stocks Rising

Benjamin Hall

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan transfer running back was leaned on heavily on Saturday, leading the backfield with 18 carries for 130 yards. Hall's lone catch on the day was a 15-yard touchdown. Throughout the first few games of the season, the Tar Heels have rotated through three running backs in the backfield, but Hall has been the clear RB1.

Saturday's performance was his best of the season , as he had multiple runs of 10 yards or longer, which were needed, as Billy Edwards Jr. and the passing attack struggled mightily after the first quarter.

Xavier Lewis

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the six-foot, 260-pound defensive tackle has done this season is produce, as he compiled four solo tackles and two sacks on Saturday. This season, Lewis has 12 solo tackles and six sacks.

Lewis wasn't ranked highly as a recruit, but he has established himself as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country.

Derek McDonald

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald was one of the marquee acquisitions this offseason for the Tar Heels, as his veteran presence and production at Syracuse were impressive.

Against Clemson, the senior linebacker led the team with 10 total tackles. North Carolina's defense held up for as long as it could before the overwhelming pressure became too much to bear in the second half.

Stocks Falling

Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's becoming a common theme for the veteran quarterback to jump out of the gate on fire and then slowly fade as the game progresses. That's exactly what happened, as the Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their opening two drives.

However, that was the extent of the offense's success. Edwards Jr. finished the game, completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. This was the worry when it came time for Edwards Jr. to perform against formidable competition.

Mason Humphrey

Clemson corner back Ashton Hampton (2) breaks up a pass intended for University of North Carolina receiver Mason Humphrey (4) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's difficult for these pass catchers to produce when the quarterback completes 43.3 percent of his passes and fails to exceed 150 yards.

That said, the Lehigh transfer has one reception in each of the first three games. On Saturday, he caught his lone target for 17 yards. Humphrey has been a major disappointment for the Tar Heels so far in 2026.

Jaylen McGill

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) runs the ball down field in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This performance may not be McGill's fault at all, as Hall was dominant on the ground, while Demon June has carved out a change-of-pace and goal-line role in the run game.

McGill started the first two games as the RB2 on the depth chart, but he has since been usurped by June. It doesn't mean McGill is a bad player, but his usage has slowly dipped since Week 0. Against Clemson, McGill took three carries for 13 yards.