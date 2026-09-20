Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 3 vs. Clemson

What started as a promising, electrifying start steadily turned into a disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 28-20 defeat against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

North Carolina entered halftime leading 17-6 and in firm control of the game. The first quarter was a blistering start for the Tar Heels, who scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives. From there, North Carolina went into a downward spiral . With that in mind, here are grades for the Tar Heels' position groups.

Quarterback: D+

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball downfield in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr. is entering dangerous territory, as he has only shown he can operate at a high level on scripted plays or against inferior competition. Saturday was the first true test the Wisconsin transfer faced, and he struggled mightily.

The first two drives of the game were quickly forgotten, as Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings became apparent. He completed 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Running Backs: A

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Edwards Jr. was so inept as a passer, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leaned on the rushing attack. The three running backs combined for 200 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries.

Benjamin Hall was the player of the game for the Tar Heels, as he ran for 130 yards on 18 carries and caught his lone target for a 15-yard touchdown. Demon June was also more than serviceable, rushing for 57 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

Pass Catchers: C

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels receiver Jordan Shipp (1) dives for extra yards against Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Jordon is wearing number 13 in honor of University of North Carolina Tar Heels Tylee Craft. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's really difficult to be productive when the quarterback play is subpar. Jordan Shipp was the only pass catcher with modest production, catching six passes for 68 yards. Jelani Thurman finished second on the team with three receptions for 18 yards.

Nevertheless, North Carolina's passing attack was uninspiring on Saturday. The pass catchers' lack of production and effectiveness was a byproduct of the quarterback's play.

Offensive Line: B+

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Christo Kelly (56) celebrates after a touchdown early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's protection was sound and clean throughout the game. However, once the offense became one-dimensional, it was daunting to play against extra blitzers.

You shouldn't worry about this unit moving forward. Like the other offensive units, it's hard to operate when the quarterback struggles to perform at a competent level.

Defensive Line: B+

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates after recovering a fumbled ball late in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than quarterback, every position will be graded on a curve, as Edwards Jr. derailed everything. North Carolina's defensive line dominated the first half, suffocating Clemson's offense.

However, once the Tar Heels' offense struggled to stay on the field, the defensive line began to show wear and tear. Xavier Lewis was the standout in this unit, recording another two-sack performance.

Linebackers: B+

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek McDonald (10) and Peyton Seelmann (8) led the team in total tackles on Saturday. It was McDonald's best performance of the season. Meanwhile, Seelmann has carried over this tackling prowess from Richmond to Chapel Hill.

With an elite defensive line, these two linebackers will continue to produce and perform at a high level.

Secondary: B

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This ties into the defensive line conversation. Once the Tar Heels' defense was asked over and over to pick up stops, the lack of rest was evident.

Greg Smith had a pivotal touchdown-saving interception in the third quarter, his second of the season. That said, Clemson's wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. took over the game with five receptions for 77 yards.