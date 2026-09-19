Weather Delay Leaves Tar Heel Nation Speechless Following Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their conference play on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers in a tough road environment.

It was obviously a monumental game for both teams, but the Tar Heels had much more to gain from leaving this game with a win. Here is how the game played out and what was said on social media.

North Carolina's Fast Start

Despite being without Melkart Abou Jaoude, the Tar Heels' defense forced a quick three-and-out, making Clemson's offense look inept. Bobby Petrino had the offense dialed in, orchestrating a crisp and efficient six-play, 47-yard drive. Demon June capped the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown.

Former Wolverine Benjamin hall looking nice today! — LeonardWashington🐺🐺 (@baxterburgundie) September 19, 2026

DEMON JUNE!! That’s how you start a game — Hoof & Heels (@HoofandHeels) September 19, 2026

The Tar Heels' Offense Continues To Dominate

Another drive. Another touchdown. Billy Edwards Jr. was firing on all cylinders, completing 4-of-6 passes on the drive, leading North Carolina on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, and ending with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Benjamin Hall.

Billy Edwards pocket presence today has been elite — Caleb Wilson Enthusiast (@uncglazer) September 19, 2026

Billy Edwards a legit good QB what a find — Paul Booming (@blakebooming) September 19, 2026

Suffocating Defense

Tait Reynolds made his first career start on Saturday, and it showed, as the Tar Heels' defense imposed its will at the line of scrimmage. Defensive tackle Xavier Lewis has been a dominant force through the first two games of the season, and that carried over into Saturday's contest. Lewis set the tone early, recording his fifth sack of the season in the second quarter.

Xavier Lewis went from having no P4 offers out of high school to being compared to Aaron Donald as a college sophomore. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) September 19, 2026

Xavier Lewis is a stud — Matt Able’s Burner (@MattAblesBurner) September 19, 2026

North Carolina Maintains Momentum Heading Into Halftime

After the first two offensive drives of the game, the Tar Heels mustered three points, with Edwards Jr. completing 7-of-16 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Reynolds found his rhythm late in the first half, leading the Tigers down the field with an opportunity to trim the deficit to seven points. However, North Carolina's defense delivered with a goal-line stand, forcing Clemson to settle for a field goal. The Tar Heels took a 17-6 lead into halftime.

CollegeFoot🏈GameDay



North Carolina 💙

@

Clemson 🧡



Clemson on 4th & goal settling for the field goal 😳 I guess 🤷 something betta than nothing pic.twitter.com/GaAfcG5jIj — E3 Experience Exposed, LLC (@GinaMFExposed) September 19, 2026

Interception Saves UNC

North Carolina's offensive struggles extended into the second half, as its opening drive of the third quarter sputtered after a 19-yard run from Hall. Clemson took over from its own 32-yard line, and Reynolds came out of the gates with a 24-yard completion to Olsen Patt-Henry. On the next play, the freshman signal caller had Bryant Wesco Jr. open for a touchdown, but underthrew the ball, allowing Greg Smith to slide under and intercept the pass.

What a pick by Greg Smith — saved potentially a touchdown for Clemson.



Defense is rolling (yes, it's not the Tiger's QB1)



Lots of things to like if you're a #UNC fan — Jeremiah Artacho (@JeremiahArtacho) September 19, 2026

Clemson Stealing Momentum

Edwards Jr.'s inability to string passes was ultimately the downfall for the Tar Heels' offense. Reynolds looked like the six-year veteran, operating at a high level every drive. The true freshman quarterback lofted a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bentancur, trimming North Carolina's lead to 17-15. Clemson failed to convert the two-point conversion, but momentum quickly shifted.

FINALLY! A touchdown for Clemson. Tait Reynolds first TD pass as a Tiger.



Missed the 2pt conversion, but we have ourselves a game. Clemson is down 17-15. — Saturday’s Best (@saturdaysbesthq) September 19, 2026

Clemson Takes the Lead

After nearly a three-hour weather delay, North Carolina had a first-and-goal from inside the 10-yard line. However, the Tar Heels couldn't punch it in and settled for a field goal, extending their lead to 20-15.

The Tigers wasted no time making North Carolina pay for the missed opportunity, marching down the field on a four-play, 68-yard drive. Clemson would fail on the two-point conversion, but led 21-20 with 5:01 remaining. Clemson would stop North Carolina on fourth down, with less than two minutes remaining, and hold on to win 28-20 after a late score.

I waited three hours for North Carolina to come out of the locker room run a draw play for no game to kick a field goal to go up five only to allow Clemson to score a touchdown in the next 60 seconds and take the lead in the game. Fuck you Belichick. — HTTR (@DMVnativeChris) September 19, 2026