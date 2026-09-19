Weather Delay Leaves Tar Heel Nation Speechless Following Loss
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The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their conference play on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers in a tough road environment.
It was obviously a monumental game for both teams, but the Tar Heels had much more to gain from leaving this game with a win. Here is how the game played out and what was said on social media.
North Carolina's Fast Start
Despite being without Melkart Abou Jaoude, the Tar Heels' defense forced a quick three-and-out, making Clemson's offense look inept. Bobby Petrino had the offense dialed in, orchestrating a crisp and efficient six-play, 47-yard drive. Demon June capped the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
The Tar Heels' Offense Continues To Dominate
Another drive. Another touchdown. Billy Edwards Jr. was firing on all cylinders, completing 4-of-6 passes on the drive, leading North Carolina on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, and ending with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Benjamin Hall.
Suffocating Defense
Tait Reynolds made his first career start on Saturday, and it showed, as the Tar Heels' defense imposed its will at the line of scrimmage. Defensive tackle Xavier Lewis has been a dominant force through the first two games of the season, and that carried over into Saturday's contest. Lewis set the tone early, recording his fifth sack of the season in the second quarter.
North Carolina Maintains Momentum Heading Into Halftime
After the first two offensive drives of the game, the Tar Heels mustered three points, with Edwards Jr. completing 7-of-16 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Reynolds found his rhythm late in the first half, leading the Tigers down the field with an opportunity to trim the deficit to seven points. However, North Carolina's defense delivered with a goal-line stand, forcing Clemson to settle for a field goal. The Tar Heels took a 17-6 lead into halftime.
Interception Saves UNC
North Carolina's offensive struggles extended into the second half, as its opening drive of the third quarter sputtered after a 19-yard run from Hall. Clemson took over from its own 32-yard line, and Reynolds came out of the gates with a 24-yard completion to Olsen Patt-Henry. On the next play, the freshman signal caller had Bryant Wesco Jr. open for a touchdown, but underthrew the ball, allowing Greg Smith to slide under and intercept the pass.
Clemson Stealing Momentum
Edwards Jr.'s inability to string passes was ultimately the downfall for the Tar Heels' offense. Reynolds looked like the six-year veteran, operating at a high level every drive. The true freshman quarterback lofted a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bentancur, trimming North Carolina's lead to 17-15. Clemson failed to convert the two-point conversion, but momentum quickly shifted.
Clemson Takes the Lead
After nearly a three-hour weather delay, North Carolina had a first-and-goal from inside the 10-yard line. However, the Tar Heels couldn't punch it in and settled for a field goal, extending their lead to 20-15.
The Tigers wasted no time making North Carolina pay for the missed opportunity, marching down the field on a four-play, 68-yard drive. Clemson would fail on the two-point conversion, but led 21-20 with 5:01 remaining. Clemson would stop North Carolina on fourth down, with less than two minutes remaining, and hold on to win 28-20 after a late score.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.