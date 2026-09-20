Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC's Loss Against Clemson

It looked like the North Carolina Tar Heels were well on their way to winning their ACC opener against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Despite entering halftime with a double-digit lead , North Carolina faltered in the second half and was outscored 22-3 en route to a 28-20 loss . With that in mind, here are the good and not-so-good developments from this game.

The Good

North Carolina's Rushing Attack

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs downfield as Clemson Tigers safeties Ronan Hanafin (5) and Jerome Carter III (6) close in during the at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' backfield, featuring Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill, combined for 200 rushing yards and one touchdown on 33 carries.

Benjamin Hall was North Carolina's best player on Saturday, rushing for 130 yards on 18 carries, while adding one reception for 15 yards and one touchdown.

Defensive Line Continues To Shine

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates after recovering a fumbled ball late in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't matter whether it's against the pass or run; the Tar Heels' defensive line will find a way to stifle an opponent's offense. That was the case in the first half, as the Tigers scored six points.

However, North Carolina's offense struggled to move the ball after the first quarter, putting significant pressure on the defense. The dam eventually broke, but that doesn't take away from this unit's performance, especially Xavier Lewis, who recorded his third straight two-sack outing.

The Not So Good

Melkart Abou Jaoude's Absence

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude missed his second straight game with a hand injury he suffered against TCU in Week 0. This situation definitely raises concerns. At first, I thought Abou Jaoude being held out against East Tennessee State last week was the coaching staff being cautious. However, there seems to be more to this injury.

North Carolina has a week off before facing Notre Dame on Oct. 3. Hopefully, by then, Abou Jaoude will be back in the lineup. This defensive line hasn't missed a step without its best pass rusher, so imagine what it will look like at full strength.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Abysmal Performance

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks down field for an open receiver in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first two drives of the game, Edwards Jr. and North Carolina's offense were firing on all cylinders. The Tar Heels jumped out to a 14-3 lead and appeared to be on their way to a comfortable victory.

However, that was the extent of their success. Edwards Jr. struggled to string multiple passes together and finished the game completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. North Carolina had no business losing this game, but Edwards Jr.'s inability to operate at a competent level was the culprit for the team's loss on Saturday.