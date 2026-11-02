UNC Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded, Adjustments for Week 10

Losing to the Miami Hurricanes was expected, but the North Carolina Tar Heels held their own against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

In fact, the Tar Heels led with less than 12 minutes remaining, but ultimately, the defense let them down in the 38-35 loss . North Carolina's offense was potent on Saturday night, which hasn't been the case throughout the season. With all that in mind, here are factors that contributed to North Carolina's success and struggles in the red zone.

What Led to Red Zone Success

This game came down to which defense could make one stop, as both offenses scored at will. North Carolina has been reliant on the run game to open up the rest of the offense, but that wasn't the case against Miami. Billy Edwards Jr. was lethal , completing 28-of-34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and drove the Tar Heels' success on scoring drives.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) scores a touchdopwn as Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, North Carolina's passing attack was explosive, producing several plays of 15+ yards throughout the game. Another major contributing factor in the Tar Heels' ability to consistently drive down the field was third-down efficiency. North Carolina converted 8-of-11 third downs. Moving the chains 72.7 percent of the time in those situations was a major factor for the offense's success.

Throughout the season, the Tar Heels' passing attack has been heavily consolidated between Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman . Edwards Jr. went through his progression cleanly, connecting with nine different pass catchers. Having that many options contributing in the passing game opens up space on the field, which is why North Carolina created so many yards after the catch.

Why the Tar Heels Struggled in the Red Zone

North Carolina capitalized when they got to the red zone. The only drives the offense failed to score were due to turnovers or simply being forced to punt. The Tar Heels' lone turnover of the game was on the second-to-last drive when Edwards Jr. was sacked and fumbled. Other than that, it was a flawless performance by the entire offensive operation.

How They Can Improve

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (9) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday night was North Carolina's ceiling performance, but if it wants to be sharper, it has to run the football more efficiently. That hasn't been an issue for the majority of the season, so I'm not overly concerned about this development. Regardless, the rushing attack needs to be the catalyst for the offense's success moving forward.