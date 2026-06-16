UNC Players React to Great College World Series Start

The North Carolina Tar Heels are rolling to begin the College World Series, picking up wins over Ole Miss and No. 16 West Virginia to keep their national title hopes alive.

The Tar Heels took down Ole Miss 6-2, then beat West Virginia by a score of 5-2 to advance. They’ve started out the College World Series 2-0, and will face off with the winner of West Virginia vs Troy later this week.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) reacts after scoring on a two-run triple by second baseman Gavin Gallaher (not pictured) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The top-five team in the country has proven exactly why they belong amongst the best teams in the land so far in the postseason. Since losing to Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship, the Tar Heels are 7-1 in the eight games since, with the one loss coming in the Super Regional opener against USC.

Their pitching has been their obvious strength. The Heels’ pitching staff has allowed three runs or less in each of their last four games — all wins — and in only two of their eight playoff games have they given up more than three runs.

Tar Heels’ Offense Holding Its Own

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) and North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) embrace after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Offensively, they’ve been just as impressive, scoring at least four runs in each of their eight postseason games, and scoring six or more runs in four of those games. Their balanced attack on both sides of the ball has made them one of the best teams in the country.

Now, ahead of their matchup with either West Virginia or Troy later this week, the Tar Heels aren’t losing focus and are still keying in on the mission ahead.

Tar Heels’ Thoughts

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Cooper Nicholson (1) hits a single against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“We’re ready. We came here to handle business, top to bottom. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves to go out there and improve every day. We’re gonna go compete no matter who the opponent is,” Owen Hull said following Sunday’s victory.

“It just gives us more confidence. We knew that we were gonna get it done. We’re the best team here like I’ve said and just the confidence we have to come and do this and have success here, it’s awesome for us,” starting pitcher Caden Glauber added.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) singles in a run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Infielder Jake Schaffner doesn’t believe that Sunday’s win over the Mountaineers proved anything at all, and that the team still has a lot of work to do if they want to succeed in Omaha.

“Coach Forbes always has us simplify the process. We’re gonna come out there Monday and Tuesday, have a great practice and be ready to battle on Wednesday,” he said.