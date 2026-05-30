Departure of UNC Quarterback Brings Clarity Ahead of 2026

North Carolina Tar Heels football is in the news again, this time for the departure of a key transfer on the team.

Transfer quarterback Taron Dickens no longer plans to attend North Carolina, returning to the portal, according to 247Sports' Inside Carolina . The decision is stunning, given his commitment to the program on February 17 and his planned enrollment this summer. What looked like a potential diamond under the rough becomes a sudden departure for the Tar Heels and Dickens.

What Dickens' Departure From North Carolina Means

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) reacts to a play against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Dickens, a Miami, Florida native, was a standout quarterback for the Western Carolina Catamounts, five hours west of Chapel Hill near Sylva, North Carolina. His accuracy and decision-making stood out for the Catamounts, throwing for 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns to only two interceptions and a 74.2 percent completion rate. The production and, of course, the accuracy stood out for head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

However, Dickens would be facing an uphill battle to become the starting quarterback this fall, considering he wouldn't enroll until the summer anyway. The runner-up for the FCS Walter Payton Award last season now re-enters the transfer portal and becomes a sudden possibility for several teams looking for help at quarterback.

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This isn't a significant loss for the Tar Heels, as there was already a long shot for Dickens to be the starter at North Carolina, as his addition seemed to be a surprise for many. Miles O'Neil and Billy Edwards Jr. currently hold the upper hand in the starting quarterback battle , while youngsters Travis Burgess and Au'Tori Newkirk weren't far behind. It is a competitive room, and no fault should be given to Dickens for changing his mind.

Dickens Departure Shows Broader Issue in College Football

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This isn't the first, nor will it be the last, time a college football player leaves their program before the summer begins. Dickens now has options to head for greener pastures that allow him to compete right away, and he technically hadn't enrolled with North Carolina to begin with, which means he could become a welcome addition to a program right now. There is a team in Lubbock, Texas, that could use a new quarterback, for what it is worth.

Dickens is an example of why the NCAA is pushing for these new eligibility rules that would change college athletics for years to come. While I am not advocating for these new rules, it shows just how chaotic the current state of college athletics is.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Dickens and North Carolina, some social media reactions suggest this could grow into a bigger problem at Chapel Hill, but that isn't necessarily the case. Again, the number of signal-callers in competition for the starting job is extraordinary, and Dickens is the first "odd-man" out.