Evaluating North Carolina's Starting Quarterback Situation

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal 2026 season, as Bill Belichick could be fired with another underwhelming performance.

In 2025, the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and in 13th place in the ACC. Most of that was a product of poor coaching, but subpar quarterback play , as Gio Lopez compiled only 10 touchdowns through 11 starts. This offseason, North Carolina completely revamped the quarterback room, acquiring multiple in the transfer portal and landing Travis Burgess in the 2026 recruitment class.



In recent weeks, Belichick provided an update on the quarterback competition and what he has seen from each player.

UNC coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belichick's Thoughts

“They’re all a little bit different," Belichick began. "[Taron] Dickens isn’t here, so we’ll see what that is. Miles [O’Neill] had an outstanding high school career at the Hun School, went to Texas A&M, didn’t get a lot of playing time there, and he’ll get an opportunity here."

“Billy Edwards [Jr.] has played a lot, had a really good year at Maryland in 2024," Belichick continued. "Similar to Max Johnson, was hurt early in the season last year like Max was in 2024, and so this is his extra year, and he’s excited to start here and see what that brings."

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“And then Tori [Au’Tori Newkirk] with a year under his belt after a good freshman season," Belichick explained. "Tori didn’t get here until June last year, so you know, he was a little bit behind from that standpoint, but he’s worked hard and caught up. And you know, he’ll be competitive as well. And Travis [Burgess] is coming along. We’ll see how that goes, but he’s doing more each day, and so we’ll see how that all plays out."

Main Takeaways

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina's success will be heavily dependent on quarterback play, and quite frankly, Belichick's acquisitions at that position have been underwhelming. The only option that provides a glimpse of hope for the Tar Heels is Burgess, who is clearly the most talented quarterback on the roster.

If North Carolina wants to even have a chance of turning things around in 2026, Burgess needs to establish himself as the clear starting option. The sooner Burgess earns the starting job, the better. Training camp is set to start in a couple of months, which will be a pivotal time for the 6-foot-3, 194-pound quarterback to prove his spot. As mentioned, North Carolina needs steady quarterback play, and Belichick's fate will be determined by how the Tar Heels fare in 2026.