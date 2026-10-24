What To Make of UNC's Cameron Fens' Eligibility Situation
In this story:
One of the most asked questions among Tar Heels fans has been regarding the eligibility of big man Cameron Fens.
It’s become a frustrating situation for North Carolina and their fans, as many fifth-year players around the country have become eligible to play in the 2026-27 season. However, UNC’s likely starting center and South Dakota transfer, Cameron Fens, still remains sidelined and ineligible.
The Most-Asked Question
That has sparked the question: Why are some players eligible, but not Cameron Fens?
To understand the issue, you must go back to the NCAA’s “five-for-five” rule. In June 2026, the NCAA passed a new rule that allows Division I and II student-athletes five seasons of eligibility in five years, hence being commonly referred to as the “five-for-five” rule.
The eligibility clock begins upon initial full-time college enrollment or the beginning of the academic year after the player turns 19, whichever comes first. However, the rule does not apply backward. Therefore, players who entered college in the class of 2022, like Cameron Fens, stay under the old ruling, rather than be adopted into the new rule. This has prompted many players in the class of 2022 to sue the NCAA in order to gain eligibility via the new model.
The issue is that there is no single case deciding the same thing for every player in the class of 2022. Players are filing lawsuits in different states around the country, which allows those states to make different decisions and come to different conclusions. This is why you’ll see two players in the exact same situation end up with completely opposite outcomes.
Players Such As Seth Trimble Remain Currently Eligible
For example, former Tar Heel and now Louisville Cardinal Seth Trimble is in a similar situation to Cameron Fens. However, because Trimble filed in Kentucky, unlike Fens, who filed in Tennessee, Trimble has become temporarily eligible, along with every other player who filed in that suit.
It’s become a growingly frustrating situation not only for North Carolina fans, but for college basketball and college sports fans in general. In UNC’s first two exhibition games, it has become apparent that Carolina needs their seven-foot center, yet fans have yet to hear any good news regarding his eligibility.
However, things seem to change like the wind in college sports, so there’s no telling what’s going to happen next. For the time being, Fens can practice and participate in all team activities, but as of right now, he will not be able to see the court on opening night for the Heels.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.