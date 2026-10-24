What To Make of UNC's Cameron Fens' Eligibility Situation

One of the most asked questions among Tar Heels fans has been regarding the eligibility of big man Cameron Fens.

It’s become a frustrating situation for North Carolina and their fans, as many fifth-year players around the country have become eligible to play in the 2026-27 season. However, UNC’s likely starting center and South Dakota transfer, Cameron Fens, still remains sidelined and ineligible.

The Most-Asked Question

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ladji Dembele (13) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That has sparked the question: Why are some players eligible, but not Cameron Fens?

To understand the issue, you must go back to the NCAA’s “five-for-five” rule. In June 2026, the NCAA passed a new rule that allows Division I and II student-athletes five seasons of eligibility in five years, hence being commonly referred to as the “five-for-five” rule.

The eligibility clock begins upon initial full-time college enrollment or the beginning of the academic year after the player turns 19, whichever comes first. However, the rule does not apply backward. Therefore, players who entered college in the class of 2022, like Cameron Fens, stay under the old ruling, rather than be adopted into the new rule. This has prompted many players in the class of 2022 to sue the NCAA in order to gain eligibility via the new model.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue is that there is no single case deciding the same thing for every player in the class of 2022. Players are filing lawsuits in different states around the country, which allows those states to make different decisions and come to different conclusions. This is why you’ll see two players in the exact same situation end up with completely opposite outcomes.

Players Such As Seth Trimble Remain Currently Eligible

For example, former Tar Heel and now Louisville Cardinal Seth Trimble is in a similar situation to Cameron Fens. However, because Trimble filed in Kentucky, unlike Fens, who filed in Tennessee, Trimble has become temporarily eligible, along with every other player who filed in that suit.

It’s become a growingly frustrating situation not only for North Carolina fans, but for college basketball and college sports fans in general. In UNC’s first two exhibition games, it has become apparent that Carolina needs their seven-foot center, yet fans have yet to hear any good news regarding his eligibility.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, things seem to change like the wind in college sports, so there’s no telling what’s going to happen next. For the time being, Fens can practice and participate in all team activities, but as of right now, he will not be able to see the court on opening night for the Heels.