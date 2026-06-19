UNC's Gallaher 'Speechless' Heading Into National Championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the National Championship with a 12-7 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Gavin Gallaher , who has been instrumental in this postseason run, spoke with the media during his press conference , sharing why his past experiences make this one even more fulfilling.

Gallaher's Thoughts

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) drives in a run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Prior to the game, head coach Scott Forbes made a last-second change to the batting lineup . Gallaher was asked about what went into the switch.

"I don’t really know, to be honest with you," Gallaher said. "I think that it’s a match-up thing. They had a righty start on the mound. But that’s a question for him. He just does what he feels is right and today it worked out."

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) drives in a run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Gallaher has been a part of this program for the last three seasons. During that time, North Carolina has come up just short of winning a national title. Gallaher explained how he feels knowing the Tar Heels are at the doorstep of accomplishing that.

"I still think it really hasn’t set in yet," Gallaher said. "After the game, shook hands and just kind of walking around, looking up in the stands, looking at my family, just kind of speechless, to be honest."

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) throws to first base after forcing West Virginia Mountaineers second baseman Gavin Kelly (2) at second base during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"Yeah, we were here in ’24, ran into two good teams, came close," Gallaher continued. "And then last year, we’re one inning away from being in Omaha again. So that really hurt. So, to be back here, win our first three games, be in the national championship, it’s something that, I mean, it’s truly amazing."

Those past experiences played a role in how this College World Series has unfolded for North Carolina. Gallaher elaborated on that point.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) reacts after scoring on a two-run triple by second baseman Gavin Gallaher (not pictured) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"I think the experience was really good," Gallaher said. "Getting those at-bats, knowing what to expect with how the stadium plays. This year, it’s played quite the opposite that it did in ’24. The ball’s been flying."

"But knowing like how the shadows work when they get to that 6:00 game. It’s been a lot easier to adjust this year, which has been really nice. And so just trying to take that experience, use it for myself, and also try to help out some of the other guys that haven’t been here before. And just it’s been easier to adapt this year."

Main Takeaways

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes talks on the mound against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

North Carolina has had several standout performers throughout this postseason, and Gallaher may be the most consistent one. That was apparent again on Wednesday, as the junior second baseman went 4-of-5 from the plate, compiling four RBIs in the process.

The Tar Heels are one of the most complete teams in the country, evidenced by their run to the National Championship, and when the offense is humming, it is virtually impossible to beat them twice in a three-game series. What should concern opposing teams is that this team can recover at a moment's notice, and even when it appears the game is not going its way, North Carolina can flip the script on one play.

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates after driving in a run on a double against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, North Carolina should feel confident about their chances of hoisting the trophy at the end of the season. The Tar Heels will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the National Championship, with Game 1 set for Saturday.