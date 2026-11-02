Signs UNC's Offense Turned Corner in Shootout Loss to Miami

Despite falling to the Miami Hurricanes, 38-35, the North Carolina Tar Heels showed promise and potential on Saturday night.

More specifically, the offense moved the ball throughout the entire game. In his postgame press conference, head coach Bill Belichick detailed why the offense was so successful in the loss.

Belichick's Thoughts

Third-, Fourth-Down, Red Zone Offense

“It’s an emphasis every week. Give the credit to the players, and they executed well, and we were able to overcome some long yardage situations to get to third and reasonable from second and 20 and first and 20 and a couple of those first and second and 19 or whatever it was," Belichick said. "I mean overall, just again, it’s team offense. It’s not one player. You know, we threw the ball to a lot of different guys.”

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Billy Edwards Spreading Ball Around

“Billy’s job is to throw the ball to the guy that’s open," Belichick continued. "We don’t throw the ball to one receiver. Sometimes on a screen pass we do, but we don’t just go back and say, ‘Oh, we’re going to throw to this guy. We’re going to throw it to that guy.’ We run the pattern based on the coverage."

"We throw the ball to the guy that has the most opportunity to catch it based on the coverage and the read that he gets, and there are different reads on different plays," Belichick elaborated. "So that’s what he’s supposed to do. That’s what he did do. That’s what he should do."

Encouraging Signs?

Although the Tar Heels fell just short and are now 4-4 with four games remaining - which is much more important - they proved they can compete with the best of the best. Miami is the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and Edwards Jr. and Co. gave them all they could handle.

The veteran quarterback connected with nine different pass catchers in Week 9, which has been far from the reality this entire season. The veteran signal caller delivered time and time again on pivotal throws to extend drives or put North Carolina in position to score.

Overall, I was thoroughly impressed with Edwards Jr.'s resolve and poise against a national title contender. Now, it's important that the Wisconsin transfer carries this momentum into the back half of the regular season, with postseason play on the line. This game also proved the Tar Heels' passing attack is deeper than just Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman, who have been the driving forces for the offense's success. Although it was a defeat, the Tar Heels may have turned a corner in Week 9.