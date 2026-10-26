Assessing Billy Edwards Jr.’s Performance in Loss Against Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels blew a double-digit lead en route to a 31-30 loss against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday night.

Quite frankly, the Tar Heels had no business losing this game, as they were clearly the better team on paper and were dominant for the majority of the first half. The blame goes around, as the offense and defense each contributed to the colossal collapse.

That said, we'll focus on the offensive side of the ball, specifically Billy Edwards Jr. Here's an evaluation of the quarterback's performance against Syracuse.

Edwards Jr. Stat Line

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) reviews plays during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin transfer completed 27 of 44 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. On paper, that's an impressive output, but there's context to be considered. Before we begin our criticism of Edwards Jr., we'll note that the six-year veteran opened the game with 11 straight completions. Edwards Jr. sprinkled in impressive plays throughout the game, but they didn't occur consistently enough.

With all due respect, Edwards Jr. is too experienced to play like a deer in headlights for large stretches of the game. He looks like an above-average quarterback in the first quarter of every game, but then slowly reverts to a pedestrian signal caller.

Once again, that was glaringly apparent on Saturday night, as the Tar Heels' offense accumulated 13 points in the final three quarters before overtime. The lack of scoring falls on Edwards Jr., as he loses his composure in the pocket and shuffles his feet, which leads to errant throws. We saw plenty of those in Week 8.

Who Helped Edwards Jr. the Most?

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you haven't noticed, the veteran quarterback predominantly targets Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman. Those two are the only pass-catching options who have eclipsed 30 receptions and 200 yards. Let's take a look at who stepped up for the veteran quarterback.

Jordan Shipp: eight receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown

Jelani Thurman: seven receptions for 77 yards

Trech Kekahuna: four receptions for 33 yards

Shipp was the story of this game for the Tar Heels, as the third-year receiver was peppered with targets throughout the game at all three levels of the field. Not only did Shipp create separation, but his body control and strong hands were on full display in crucial situations.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs with the ball during the first half against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, it was status quo for Thurman, who also created chunk plays after the catch. The former Ohio State tight end has been one of the most consistent players on this roster. Then there is Kekahuna, who sprinkled in modest production as the third option in the passing attack.