UNC Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes From Week 3

After winning both of their non-conference games to begin the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels had an opportunity to make a statement in the ACC opener against the Clemson Tigers.

Things were certainly trending that way, as the Tar Heels jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. North Carolina took a 17-6 lead into halftime, but was outscored 22-3 in the second half in a colossal collapse. Every week, various narratives emerge, including snap counts. With that in mind, here are the biggest winners and losers from Saturday's snap percentages.

Winners

Mason Humphrey

Clemson corner back Ashton Hampton (2) breaks up a pass intended for University of North Carolina receiver Mason Humphrey (4) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With C.J. Sadler ruled out for Saturday's contest due to an off-field incident, opportunities for the secondary pass-catching options to make an impact. While Humphrey didn't take advantage , recording one reception for 17 yards, the Lehigh transfer was on the field for 64 of the 70 offensive snaps.

That led the entire wide receiver corps, including Jordan Shipp, who logged 62 snaps. Jelani Thurman was the only pass catcher who played more snaps at 65. The production has been mediocre, but as long as Sadler is out, Humphrey should consistently be on the field.

Benjamin Hall

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering that North Carolina deploys a three-headed backfield rotation, Hall playing 38 of 70 snaps is significant. Meanwhile, Demon June logged 34 combined snaps.

Quite frankly, Hall gave the coaching staff little reason to take him off the field, as he rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries and caught his lone target for a 15-yard touchdown. The Michigan transfer was arguably the Tar Heels' best player on Saturday, and he's cemented himself as the RB1 moving forward.

Losers

Trech Kekahuna

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadler had usurped Kekahuna in the starting lineup. Saturday was Kekahuna's chance to prove to the coaching staff that he is the more reliable option. However, the Wisconsin transfer played 39 snaps and was the primary punt returner, which indicates his role has been minimized.

Even if Sadler is forced to miss multiple games, there's a chance Kekahuna slowly fades into the background and is used exclusively on special teams.

Jaylen Harvey

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates after recovering a fumbled ball late in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't an alarm for the former Penn State pass rusher, but he was on the field for 47 of 72 defensive snaps. Donovan Hoilette Jr. played 56 snaps, which was a surprising development.

Moving forward, Harvey's involvement shouldn't be overly impacted by this outing, and he should continue to be a pivotal piece on the defensive line.