UNC Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes From Week 3
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After winning both of their non-conference games to begin the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels had an opportunity to make a statement in the ACC opener against the Clemson Tigers.
Things were certainly trending that way, as the Tar Heels jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. North Carolina took a 17-6 lead into halftime, but was outscored 22-3 in the second half in a colossal collapse. Every week, various narratives emerge, including snap counts. With that in mind, here are the biggest winners and losers from Saturday's snap percentages.
Winners
Mason Humphrey
With C.J. Sadler ruled out for Saturday's contest due to an off-field incident, opportunities for the secondary pass-catching options to make an impact. While Humphrey didn't take advantage, recording one reception for 17 yards, the Lehigh transfer was on the field for 64 of the 70 offensive snaps.
That led the entire wide receiver corps, including Jordan Shipp, who logged 62 snaps. Jelani Thurman was the only pass catcher who played more snaps at 65. The production has been mediocre, but as long as Sadler is out, Humphrey should consistently be on the field.
Benjamin Hall
Considering that North Carolina deploys a three-headed backfield rotation, Hall playing 38 of 70 snaps is significant. Meanwhile, Demon June logged 34 combined snaps.
Quite frankly, Hall gave the coaching staff little reason to take him off the field, as he rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries and caught his lone target for a 15-yard touchdown. The Michigan transfer was arguably the Tar Heels' best player on Saturday, and he's cemented himself as the RB1 moving forward.
Losers
Trech Kekahuna
Sadler had usurped Kekahuna in the starting lineup. Saturday was Kekahuna's chance to prove to the coaching staff that he is the more reliable option. However, the Wisconsin transfer played 39 snaps and was the primary punt returner, which indicates his role has been minimized.
Even if Sadler is forced to miss multiple games, there's a chance Kekahuna slowly fades into the background and is used exclusively on special teams.
Jaylen Harvey
This isn't an alarm for the former Penn State pass rusher, but he was on the field for 47 of 72 defensive snaps. Donovan Hoilette Jr. played 56 snaps, which was a surprising development.
Moving forward, Harvey's involvement shouldn't be overly impacted by this outing, and he should continue to be a pivotal piece on the defensive line.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.