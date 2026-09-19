Winners & Losers From UNC's Disappointing Defeat Against Clemson

It's been a strong start to the 2026-27 college football season for the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, they let one slip away on Saturday, falling to the Clemson Tigers 28-20 after entering halftime with a 17-6 lead.

Overall, it was a disappointing performance, as the offense completely faltered in the second half. With that in mind, here are the Tar Heels' winners and losers from North Carolina's gut-wrenching loss in a daunting road environment.

Winners

Bobby Petrino

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the ebbs and flows of this offense, the difference from last season is night and day. You can see what Petrino is trying to establish , and it's been effective at various points throughout the first few weeks. We are just waiting to see a complete performance from this unit.

North Carolina's offensive woes weren't due to poor play-calling. Rather, it was because of Billy Edwards Jr.'s inability to play at a competent level for four quarters.

UNC's Defense

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates after recovering a fumbled ball late in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Individually, Xavier Lewis and Greg Smith are the two players who stepped up with monumental plays in the second half to prevent Clemson from taking over the game. Lewis recorded a third-down sack in the fourth quarter, which proved decisive and was his second sack of the game. Meanwhile, Smith had a touchdown-saving interception in the third quarter.

However, the dam eventually broke, as the Tar Heels' offense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain. When an offense converts 4-of-13 third downs, it's virtually impossible for a defense to maintain its weight by playing extensive snaps. I don't blame this loss on that unit at all.

Benjamin Hall

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The sophomore running back was dominant on Saturday, taking 18 carries for 130 yards, while adding one reception for 15 yards and one touchdown.

Hall has been the RB1 all season, and he solidified that role with his impressive performance on Saturday.

Losers

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick

Belichick's standing in this discussion depends on the game's outcome. Fair or not, that's how he will be judged at the end of the day.

Not to mention, North Carolina was in firm control throughout the first half before falling completely on its face in the second half. I put a lot of the blame on one player, who we'll discuss shortly, but the 74-year-old head coach can't afford a result like that, considering the circumstances.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) sacks University of North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a rinse-and-repeat story for the veteran quarterback so far this season against Power Four opponents. The Wisconsin transfer was firing on all cylinders out of the gate, leading the Tar Heels to two touchdown drives in the first quarter.

From that point forward, it was a disaster, as Edwards Jr. finished the day completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. If the Tar Heels had competent play from their quarterback, they would have won on Saturday. There's no excuse when the offense rushes for 214 yards and the defense is dominant for three-and-a-half quarters.