UNC Snap Count Analysis: Winners, Losers, Role Changes From Week 9
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The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss against the Miami Hurricanes on Halloween night.
The Tar Heels made a valiant effort, pushing the No. 1-ranked team in the country to the brink. This season, the offense has stalled out, while the defense has had to carry the team over the finish line. Saturday night was the polar opposite.
That said, here's a breakdown of the Tar Heels' snap counts, and the winners and losers are from North Carolina's perspective based on that development. For context, the Tar Heels' offense was on the field for 67 snaps, while the defense played 63.
Winners
Andrew Threatt
Threatt suffered an injury in Week 8, putting his status for Saturday in question. As the team’s best offensive lineman, Threatt's presence is monumental. The Charleston Southern transfer played 63 snaps on Saturday night.
Greg Smith
The veteran defensive back didn't miss a single snap. Smith recorded six total tackles, an underwhelming output for that volume of snaps. Nevertheless, Smith has proven to be one of the most dependable players on the entire roster.
Losers
The Entire Backfield
North Carolina's rushing attack was uninvolved against Miami, as Demon June, Benjamin Hall, and Jaylen McGill combined for 64 yards on 21 carries. None of the running backs surpassed 30 snaps - June (29), McGill (27), and Hall (14).
Hall being third in the pecking order was a surprising development, but his return from injury could have been a factor. Nevertheless, the running backs were phased out of the game, with the Tar Heels forced to throw the ball in a shootout.
Jaylen Harvey
The Penn State transfer has been one of the most impactful transfer portal acquisitions for North Carolina, but his impact on run downs is limited. Harvey played 44 snaps, 22 more than Donovan Hoilette Jr.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher recorded four total tackles. In the first quarter, he generated multiple pressures but never managed a sack.
Trech Kekahuna
Kekahuna only logged 37 snaps, but he was productive, recording three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. That was one of the highest snap counts for any receiver. Jordan Shipp led with 67 snaps.
His impact has increased in each of the last three games, compiling nine receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown during that span. His rapport with Edwards Jr. has also grown, which could prove pivotal down the stretch.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.