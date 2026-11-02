UNC Snap Count Analysis: Winners, Losers, Role Changes From Week 9

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss against the Miami Hurricanes on Halloween night.

The Tar Heels made a valiant effort , pushing the No. 1-ranked team in the country to the brink. This season, the offense has stalled out, while the defense has had to carry the team over the finish line. Saturday night was the polar opposite.

That said, here's a breakdown of the Tar Heels' snap counts, and the winners and losers are from North Carolina's perspective based on that development. For context, the Tar Heels' offense was on the field for 67 snaps, while the defense played 63.

Winners

Andrew Threatt

Threatt suffered an injury in Week 8, putting his status for Saturday in question. As the team’s best offensive lineman, Threatt's presence is monumental. The Charleston Southern transfer played 63 snaps on Saturday night.

Greg Smith

The veteran defensive back didn't miss a single snap. Smith recorded six total tackles, an underwhelming output for that volume of snaps. Nevertheless, Smith has proven to be one of the most dependable players on the entire roster.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) celebrate stopping a drive by the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losers

The Entire Backfield

North Carolina's rushing attack was uninvolved against Miami, as Demon June, Benjamin Hall, and Jaylen McGill combined for 64 yards on 21 carries. None of the running backs surpassed 30 snaps - June (29), McGill (27), and Hall (14).

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) is tackled short of the goal line by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall being third in the pecking order was a surprising development, but his return from injury could have been a factor. Nevertheless, the running backs were phased out of the game, with the Tar Heels forced to throw the ball in a shootout.

Jaylen Harvey

The Penn State transfer has been one of the most impactful transfer portal acquisitions for North Carolina, but his impact on run downs is limited. Harvey played 44 snaps, 22 more than Donovan Hoilette Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher recorded four total tackles. In the first quarter, he generated multiple pressures but never managed a sack.

Trech Kekahuna

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs with the ball during the first half against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kekahuna only logged 37 snaps, but he was productive, recording three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. That was one of the highest snap counts for any receiver. Jordan Shipp led with 67 snaps.

His impact has increased in each of the last three games, compiling nine receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown during that span. His rapport with Edwards Jr. has also grown, which could prove pivotal down the stretch.