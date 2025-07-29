Who is Damon Nahas’ Assistant Coach Chris Ducar?
Have you ever wondered what it would be like as the assistant coach and general manager? If not, just ask Damon Nahas, UNC women's soccer head coach, about Chris Ducar. Ducar not only coaches, recruits, and leads the players to the best they can be, but also oversees the program from a broader angle — beyond the field.
Ducar helped Coach Nahas en route to the 2024 national championship victory over Wake Forest, where the Tar Heels won 1-0 in dramatic fashion.
If you are wondering more about Ducar's transition in becoming the general manager, here it is below, plus more, as shown on GoHeels:
"Ducar transitioned to the position of general manager in 2021 after spending 26 years serving as the program's goalkeeper coach. In Spring 2024, he resumed his responsibilities as an assistant coach working with the goalkeepers while simultaneously maintaining his role as general manager. 2024 will be his fourth year as general manager.
In his role as GM, Ducar oversees recruiting; fundraising; the team's name, image and likeness program; coordinates promotional activities with UNC's marketing department, campus and friends groups to enhance attendance; and other duties to grow the game on the local and national level. He also coordinates alumni engagement and academic oversight for the 22-time national champions.
"The role he is assuming is even more critical to keeping our program at the level we all want and expect it to remain for the foreseeable future." UNC head coach Anson Dorrance said. "Chris has a passion for Carolina Women's Soccer, for advancing our program and for developing the young women who play for us. As general manager he will play an even larger and diverse role than he's had at Carolina for the past quarter century."
The veteran Tar Heel head coach credits Ducar with keeping UNC at the top of the college game with his renowned recruiting and organizational prowess.
Ducar’s experience as an assistant coach and recruiter was recognized at the conclusion of the 2006 season when he was named the national assistant coach of the year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA). He also won the same assistant coach of the year award for the NSCAA’s South Region that season as well as Carolina concluded a 27-1 season and captured the 2006 ACC and NCAA championships.
In 2018, the Tar Heels advanced to the NCAA championship game and the UNC staff was named the outstanding coaching staff in the NSCAA’s South Region. Starting goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak set a Tar Heel record for successive scoreless minutes played in goal that had stood for three decades. Previously with junior Samantha Leshnak playing every minute in goal in 2017 the Tar Heels returned the ACC Tournament championship to Chapel Hill for the first time since 2009 as UNC allowed only 12 goals all season."
This coming fall season will be Ducar's fifth as the general manager, and it will be interesting to see how he continues to juggle the hefty responsibility of a go-to person on and off the field.
