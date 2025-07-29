UNC Women’s Soccer Shows Excellence on National Stage
A total of four former Tar Heels shared the stage when England defeated Spain in a shootout after a tied game at 1-1. Manager Sarina Wiegman coaches Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, along with Lotte Wubben-Moy. The four of them were once representing the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but these days, and as of late are all playing for England on the national stage of soccer.
Here is more about Bronze and her national career, per GoHeels:
"Has attained great experience with English National Team...in February of 2007, she was invited to the U17 team camp...competed with the national U17 team when it won tournaments in Holland (April 2007) and Finland (May 2007)...competed with U17 Team in October 2007 in first phase of European qualifying in Georgia...continued her play with the U17 Team in 2008, competing in April in the second phase of the European qualifiers in the Czech Republic...
in May, the English U17s played in the European finals in Geneva, finishing in fourth place...spent the rest of the year rotating between the U17 and U19 national squads...went to training camp in August with the U17 team, competed with the U19 team in Slovenia in September and was with the U17 Team in October and November in New Zealand at the U17 World Cup finals, where the Brits finished fourth...continued play with the U19s in 2009...
played in the La Manga Tournament in February, the second phase of the European qualifiers in Hungary in March, in friendly matches in Germany in June and in the European finals in Belarus in July where the English U19s won the championship."
Below is more information on Russo when she was a junior, provided by GoHeels:
"Hermann Trophy semifinalist • Most Valuable Player of the 2019 ACC Tournament • named first-team All-ACC for the third year in a row • All-ACC Tournament selection • preseason All-ACC selection • team tri-captain • played 24 matches overall, all starts, playing 1,432 minutes • leads the team in goals with 13 and is second in points with 29 • also has three assists • has five braces this season and seven for her career • leads Carolina with six game-winning goals • has 27 career goals, tied for 40th in UNC history • 16 of her career goals have been game-winning tallies
• 59.3 percent of the goals she has scored in her career have been game-winners • going in the USC game, she had scored six goals and has two assists in the previous five games • played for the England U23 National Team at the Nordic Cup in her native country from August 28-September 2 • started each of the first two games of the season at center forward and has been starting in the twin nines in the 3-5-2 formation since the game at Pitt • played 66 minutes against Indiana and 72 minutes against Duke on opening weekend
• returned to starting lineup after Nordic Cup trip in 8-0 win over UNLV • scored her first goal of the season at 4:59 of match against UNLV and added a second goal in the game at 57:41 to put the Tar Heels up 8-0 • added a second brace this season versus Wake Forest, scoring in 79th and 87th minutes • her third brace of the season came at Louisville as she scored in 22nd and 81st minutes • her goal at 21:32 versus Louisville was the game-winning tally • was named to Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week after two-goal performance at Louisville"
Last, but not least, beneath is an further deep dive on Wubben-Moy's junior year in Chapel Hill, as written on GoHeels:
"Second-team All-ACC selection • also named All-Tournament at 2019 ACC Tournament • member of Student Athlete Advisory Council • team tri-captain • played with the England U23 National Team at the Nordic Cup in her native country August 28-September 2 • three-year starter in defense for Carolina • she ranks fourth on the team in points with 19 and is fourth on the team in assists with seven and tied for third on the team in goals with six
• started all 24 games she has played in, totaling 2,129 minutes played which is the second highest total on the squad despite missing three complete games • played all 920 minutes on defense in the 10 ACC regular-season games • UNC pitched shutouts in first five conference matches of the season and in eight conference matches overall • started first two games of season at center back against Indiana and Duke • played 90 minutes in both games as Tar Heels recorded a pair of shutouts and allowed only three shots
• after missing three games while playing at Nordic Cup she returned to the starting lineup against UNLV, playing 75 minutes • she was taken down in the box at 39:28 and converted the ensuing penalty kick for her first career goal • scored her second goal of the season, converting a penalty kick at 80:52 in 3-0 win over Notre Dame • named to Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week on October 1 after wins over Wolpfack and Irish
• earned first assist of season, delivering a perfect free kick that led to Bridgette Andrzejewski’s header that beat #8 Clemson 1-0 at the 54:44 of that match • was again named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week on October 8 after win over Clemson • played all 200 minutes in games against Duke and Pitt • delivered her second and third assists of the season in win over Panthers"
Damon Nahas led the UNC women's soccer team to claim the 2024 national championship against Wake Forest as an interim head coach, but given his success he was deemed the official head coach and the program is set up for success in the future.
The publicity of UNC football head coach Bill Belichick is ginormous, but this achievement by these four former Tar Heels has the same magnitude — worldwide at that.
