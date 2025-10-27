All Tar Heels

UNC-Stanford Kickoff Time Officially Announced

For the first time in over a month, North Carolina will not play a game in the noon time slot.

Grant Chachere

North Carolina running out on the field through smoke before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025.
North Carolina running out on the field through smoke before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
For the first time in over a month, North Carolina fans will have a chance to tailgate a bit longer on game days.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that Carolina will face Stanford at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 at Kenan Stadium. This marks the latest kickoff time for North Carolina since September 13, when the Tar Heels hosted Richmond. Carolina won that game 41-6, which remains the team’s only victory in front of its home fans this season.

Press Release Statement from UNC Athletics

Gio Lopez
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced that the Stanford and North Carolina football game on Saturday, Nov. 8, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

It will be the fourth all-time meeting between the programs and first as conference opponents. The teams last met in the 2016 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, when the Cardinal earned a 25-23 victory.

Stanford’s only prior trip to Kenan Stadium was in 1997 when Carolina came away with a 28-17 win.

A Snippet of Stanford

Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) carries the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stanford is currently 3-5 on the season with a 2-3 record in ACC play. The Cardinal's three wins were over Boston College, San Jose State and Florida State. In its most recent game, Stanford lost to then No. 9 Miami 42-7 in Coral Gables.

The two most notable for the Cardinal are its running back tandem of Micah Ford and Cole Tabb. Ford has 99 carries for 425 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three tocuhdowns for the season. Meanwhile, Tabb has 86 carries for 376 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

However, Stanford has one of the worst defenses in the country is 98th in scoring offense (29.5 points allowed per game), 114th in total defense (419.8 yards allowed per game) and 130th in passing offense (292.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Have to Focus on Syracuse First

Johntay Coo
Syracuse offensive lineman Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (57) lifts Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) in celebration after a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the announcement of the kickoff time is welcome news for Tar Heels fans, their main hope is that the team can snap its four-game losing streak when it faces Syracuse on Friday night.

The Orange come into the game with a 3-5 record and a 1-4 mark in ACC play. Syracuse’s only conference win came on the road against Clemson at Death Valley. However, star quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury late in that game, and the team has since endured a four-game losing streak.

The Orange also have one of the worst defenses in college football—they rank 122nd in total defense, allowing an average of 436.4 yards per game, and 127th in passing defense, surrendering nearly 274 yards per contest.

Grant Chachere
Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.