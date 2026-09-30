UNC Starting Five Starting to Take Shape

Deciphering how the North Carolina Tar Heels' starting five will look in Michael Malone's first season as the head coach has been one of the most polarizing discussions this offseason.

While observing North Carolina's practice on Monday, CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed his early prediction for the Tar Heels' starting lineup.

Rothstein's Projection

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After what he saw in the Tar Heels' facilities, Rothstein projects the team's starting five to feature Neoklis Avdalas , Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Jarin Stevenson, and Sayon Keita. The first four names were a foregone conclusion, but the center position has been a mystery entering this season.

How This Reflects Our Offseason Predictions

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last several months, we've discussed North Carolina's rotation , with the main focus being on the starting five. The Tar Heels have added 11 new players to the roster this season, with the majority of them coming from the transfer portal. Avdalas, Able, and Brown were the marquee signings, and their roles in the starting lineup were always expected. Meanwhile, Jarin Stevenson was a priority retention for Malone, as he views the veteran forward as a pivotal piece to the puzzle.

As noted, the center position has been the unknown commodity all offseason. Because the Tar Heels prioritized the backcourt in the transfer portal, the remaining frontcourt assets on the market weren't worthwhile. Due to those circumstances, the coaching staff explored the overseas market to address the frontcourt rotation. In doing so, North Carolina signed Barcelona center Sayon Keita and Greek center Alexandros Samodurov, who is an international teammate of Avdalas.

Those two players have been in the picture for quite some time, but Keita wasn’t granted his visa until last month, so he hasn't been on campus for an extended period. The frontcourt rotation appeared to be finalized, but then the NCAA passed a rule where players could seek a fifth year of eligibility, opening the door for another addition. With one open spot left on the roster, the Tar Heels signed South Dakota's transfer center Cameron Fens.

Well, he wasn't granted a fifth year of eligibility, but Fens can appeal that ruling. While Fens is currently ineligible, there's still a chance he suits up for North Carolina in 2026. With that unknown, Malone must choose another option to start at center for the time being.

Why This Projected Starting Five Makes Sense

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keita is the perfect fit for this personnel, as the 7-foot-1, 205-pound center is an elite defender and rim protector. Additionally, while Keita's offensive package is limited to catching lobs and playing in the post, that's ideal in a four-out system, with the other four players on the court capable of stretching the floor as perimeter shooters. The 18-year-old center may clog up the lane from time to time, but he'll have ample space to operate with defenders forced onto the perimeter.

Pairing a potent backcourt with Keita's defensive prowess is a match made in heaven. North Carolina wants to get out and run in transition, which is highly plausible with this backcourt trio. To do that, the team needs to make stops defensively. Keita's shot-blocking ability and willingness to run the floor are why he should be starting. Keita's activity on both ends of the court is why he would fit seamlessly alongside these other players in the starting five.