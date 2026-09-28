Evaluating Which 2027 Prospects Make Most Sense for UNC Basketball

Because of what has transpired over the last five years, especially the last two, the North Carolina Tar Heels are focused on the 2026-27 college basketball campaign.

Since his arrival , head coach Michael Malone has established a culture in Chapel Hill and constructed a compelling roster heading into the upcoming season. Because of the timing of his hire, Malone had to build the team through the transfer portal and wasn't afforded his own recruiting class. Next offseason will be this staff's first opportunity to orchestrate a freshman class as the foundation for the future.

North Carolina has hit the ground running in next year's recruiting process, hosting multiple 5-star recruits over the last two weekends. With that in mind, here are the 2027 prospects most likely to sign with the Tar Heels.

CJ Rosser

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN , the 6-foot-9, 195-pound power forward is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the 2027 class. Rosser's ceiling is immense, as he's shown the potential to develop a dependable perimeter shot. Additionally, the 5-star forward is an elite athlete who can play many roles.

North Carolina has plenty of competitors vying for Rosser's services, including Louisville, North Carolina State, Miami, Kentucky, USC, and Arkansas. However, the Tar Heels should feel relatively confident about their chances, as Rosser is from Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Additionally, North Carolina was the first school to officially host Rosser on campus.

Jordan Page

Page is also a North Carolina native, and his official visit coincided with Rosser's. Malone and his staff have made it clear that they will throw as many darts at the board as possible. This is a concerted effort to build an elite team in 2027, as Page is the No. 14 prospect in next year's class.

Nevertheless, Page is a versatile offensive threat who can play off the ball, a characteristic Malone values in his players. Page joining Rosser on an official visit could be significant.

Nasir Anderson

Prolific Prep Crew guard Nasir Anderson (1) goes for a lay up during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, North Carolina hosted a slew of top recruits over the past two weekends, with Anderson as the latest player to travel to Chapel Hill. In fact, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound guard moved up his official visit with North Carolina and canceled his visit with USC.

The Tar Heels revamped their backcourt this offseason, signing Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas , and Matt Able. However, there's a real chance all three of those players won’t be on the roster next season. Anderson is a downhill, explosive guard and would be a great addition to the 2027 roster. The Tar Heels have plenty of programs battling for Anderson, but with the No. 11 prospect in next year's class moving up his visit to Chapel Hill, Malone should feel relatively confident.