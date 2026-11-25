Bowl eligibility hangs in the balance for Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. The Tar Heels host the Wolfpack on Saturday at Kenan Stadium for the regular-season finale, where both teams will play for their sixth win of the season.

As both teams look to end the year on a good note, here are the three storylines I'll be watching most.

Bowl Eligibility Comes Down to One Game

The season has gone down the drain quickly for the Tar Heels. After beating Duke back on October 17, North Carolina was sitting at 4-2 and 2-1 in ACC play. Since then, North Carolina has lost two straight chances to clinch a bowl game, which included an ugly 41-24 loss to Virginia last week.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stakes for the losing team are big, as both teams sit at 5-6, searching for postseason play. A loss would mean North Carolina misses a bowl for the second straight season under Belichick.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Can UNC Finally Snap the Streak?

The rivalry between North Carolina and NC State has belonged to Raleigh for a while. The Wolfpack has dominated the series as of late, winning eight of the last ten matchups, including five straight wins against the Tar Heels. North Carolina will look to finally snap the streak against NC State and end the year on a positive note.

With a six-game losing streak against NC State on the line, a loss would sting even more. We've seen North Carolina fail to win close games so far this season, and all signs indicate that this one could be another that comes down to the wire.

Travis Burgess Gets His Biggest Stage Yet

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Anthony Britton (55) and Cavaliers linebacker Myles Brown (13) make the tackle during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Virginia loss was ugly, the most interesting and exciting part was freshman quarterback Travis Burgess. In his first career start, he passed for over 300 yards and ran for over 100 yards, highlighting his ability to make plays as a dual-threat quarterback. If Burgess does indeed get to start again, this will be the biggest stage in his limited playing time this season, as there will be something on the line for the Tar Heels.

A big performance from Burgess could solidify his place as the starting quarterback next season, if he hasn't already. Even though both of these teams didn't get the overall results they wanted this season, they head into one final matchup that matters more than most. A win for the Tar Heels could be a great finish to a year that experienced major highs and lows.