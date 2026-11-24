It's finally rivalry week, and the stakes couldn't be higher for the North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack.

Both teams enter Saturday with a 5-6 record, and both could finish the year on high notes compared to how either year has gone. For Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, a win would avoid more scrutiny than if he were to lose to the Wolfpack again.

A reason a win is on the table, and optimism remains, is freshman quarterback Travis Burgess, who is coming off a 450-plus-yard game from scrimmage against the Virginia Cavaliers in his first career start. The kid has exceptional talent, and it could be the reason North Carolina breaks their winning streak on Saturday.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) arrives the the stadium to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Burgess Got Here

We have to remember a couple of things about why Burgess wasn't starting earlier in the season, much less getting important reps before his debut against Louisville.

First, he was coming off a knee injury suffered early in his senior year of high school and barely participated in spring ball while spending much of the summer and fall camps catching up. Second, Burgess was starting the year behind Miles O'Neill, the original backup, and starter Billy Edwards Jr. had been productive before his injury two weeks ago.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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While Edwards was healthy, Burgess started anyway as Belichick likely wanted to see what his first-year signal-caller could do.

The talent is, again, exceptional and eerily similar to that of former LSU Tigers Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who is a star quarterback with the Washington Commanders.

When you have that type of ability at quarterback, regardless of how raw he is from both an experience and ability standpoint, you can give your team a chance any weekend. Burgess certainly possesses that potential with his arm talent and elite athleticism for the position. The fact that he had that type of game in his first start could be the beginning of something special.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Ethan Minter (30) chases during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burgess Could Help Change Tar Heels' Trajectory

Burgess could be without star tight end Jelani Thurman this weekend, but he still has great wide receivers who can get the job done in his absence. He opens up the Tar Heels' offense and forces defenses to play true 11 vs. 11. I don't know if the Wolfpack have the talent on defense to slow that down.

North Carolina has a chance to beat NC State for the first time since 2020. Beyond that, those two factors could spread hope for Tar Heel Nation heading into the offseason and their first bowl game under Belichick, while sending a message to anyone in the transfer portal that if they want to win football games, they should come to Chapel Hill with Burgess under center.

There's a chance Belichick struck gold in his first true recruiting class, and it is another uber-talented passer who could change the program for the better.