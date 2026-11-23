The word scrutiny has been used plenty to help describe the state of the North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick.

A month ago, they were 4-2 with wins over then-ranked Pittsburgh and Duke. Since then, they have yet to win at home, and their only win has come against the UConn Huskies. The Tar Heels are seemingly limping to the finish line, with the possibility that Belichick's team only improves by a game from last year.

With that, plus their missed opportunity from a blowout loss to the Virginia Cavaliers, more scrutiny has come for the Tar Heels and Belichick, despite whatever improvements have been made by the program this season.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels, Belichick Aren't Void of Scrutiny, Win or Loss

The Tar Heels have clearly shown growth this season, and if you can't see that, that is on you. They've played competitive football all year long, and Saturday's loss in Charlottesville feels like another blow after losing one close game after another while dealing with the same inconsistencies that have plagued the program from Week 0 to now.

Yet, North Carolina sits at 5-6, battling for its postseason hopes next weekend against their arch rival, the NC State Wolfpack, who will be going into the offseason with Philip Rivers as their head coach and a chance to win their sixth game in a row against the Tar Heels.

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N.C. State football coach Philip Rivers is having his introductory press conference on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, inside the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one thing UNC has struggled to do under Belichick is win classic rivalry games against local opponents, and they can't afford to do so again at home next week.

If they do, it is a 5-7 season, more questions about Belichick's viability as a coach, and whether he got it all wrong from the very beginning; or, the Tar Heels give him another year with a new general manager and defensive coordinator to right the ship with a potential superstar at quarterback in Travis Burgess, who threw for over 350 yards and ran for over 100 more in his first start against Virginia.

The Growth for UNC Is Clear

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Kaleb Jackson (5) celebrates with Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't know what to make of North Carolina's future if that were to happen, and even if they do make a bowl game after next week and snap their losing streak to their rivals in Raleigh, it still won't ease the questions about Belichick's ability to run the program. For what it's worth, I predicted the Tar Heels to go 6-6 this season in the spring.

Again, I feel that the Tar Heels have shown growth with better talent, a lot of intriguing young players on both sides of the ball, and another strong transfer portal class that could allow them to take a bigger step next season. The issues we have seen from North Carolina this season boil down to the ones we'd see from a rebuilding team: red-zone execution, complementary football, and consistency on defense.

Belichick should be around next season, but the scrutiny will remain as long as he is the coach, win or lose on Saturday.