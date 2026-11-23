With Travis Burgess showing flashes of promising quarterback play in the future for North Carolina, he may have an effect on Carolina’s roster next season more than initially visible.

In Burgess's first start, he showed a lot of encouraging signs that he could be the starting quarterback for North Carolina's future, giving Tar Heels fans a lot of hope to end the season, even if the results haven't gone their way lately.

Reliable and Productive

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Kaleb Jackson (5) celebrates with Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first start and in the limited time he played against Louisville a week ago, Burgess's favorite target has no doubt been Mr. Carolina himself, Jordan Shipp. The Charlotte native is having his best statistical season throughout his three-year career, as he's already totaled 852 yards, four touchdowns, and 66 receptions this season. With a year left of eligibility, could Burgess's promising quarterback play give Shipp reason to return for his senior season?

In the loss to Virginia, Shipp was by far Burgess's favorite target, totaling 16 targets on the day. Of those 16 targets, he caught 9 passes for 149 yards, including multiple deep shots down the field. The two seemed to have a good connection going throughout the game, and you have to imagine what Shipp's production could look like if he had played with Burgess throughout the entire season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Shipp’s NFL Draft Outlook

Despite Shipp's production at North Carolina, his NFL draft stock hasn't exceeded expectations just yet. Shipp is currently projected as a day 3 draft pick. An argument can be made that if Shipp does return for his senior season and plays a full year with Burgess as the number one target, there's potential for his draft stock to skyrocket.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Shipp Return?

It's unknown whether or not Shipp is leaning towards a potential return or if his time in Chapel Hill has come to an end. Both sides of his decision have valid reasons, but the emergence of Burgess as North Carolina's future quarterback could tilt the scales in favor of a potential return. It would be very difficult for NFL scouts to avoid a high level of production through four seasons, and if Burgess is the key to unlocking Shipp's greatest season yet, it may be an opportunity that is just too good to pass up.

As North Carolina sets their sights on NC State in the season finale, you have to imagine Burgess will get his second start of the season, and the connection between him and Shipp will be on full display once again.