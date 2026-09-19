UNC Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Coaching, Personnel Against Clemson

Saturday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers is gaining significant buzz.

Heading into the season, the Tar Heels were heavy underdogs in this contest, but a few developments have reshaped the narrative . With that in mind, here are the levels of confidence North Carolina should have in multiple areas of this matchup.

Coaching: 5/10

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick and Dabo Swinney are both stubborn in their own ways. If this conversation were three, four, or five years ago, Clemson would have the clear advantage. However, Swinney has really lost his fastball, and it's been evident in the program's lack of success in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Belichick has a 6-8 record since taking over at North Carolina, with a 2-0 start to this season. That said, be careful of jumping on the Tar Heels' bandwagon. Those two wins came against TCU and East Tennessee State, so this is the first real test. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is a boost to the coaching assessment, but losing defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is also significant. Overall, this is a pretty even coaching battle.

Offense: 7/10

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, North Carolina has been sound over the first two weeks of the season, but an explosive element is missing from this unit. It's not that Petrino isn't dialing up downfield shots; rather, Billy Edwards Jr. is struggling to connect on those plays.

Additionally, the Tar Heels will be without freshman wide receiver CJ Sadler . Nevertheless, North Carolina should have some success against the Tigers on Saturday.

Defense: 8/10

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as the Tar Heels aren't facing the likes of Notre Dame, Miami, or Louisville, I will have confidence in the defense's ability to hold up. Clemson has had quarterback issues through the first two games of the season. To make matters worse, Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury against Georgia Southern. The senior quarterback carries an injury designation heading into this game, but hasn't been ruled out. However, Swinney has named freshman Tait Reynolds as the starter.

Reynolds is an athletic quarterback, but this is his first career start, which could be problematic against this level of defense. North Carolina's pass rush is the main component of this confidence, as it has wreaked havoc on quarterbacks in the first two games of the season. Because of Reynolds' inexperience, the Tar Heels should have ample opportunities to affect the game at the line of scrimmage.