Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC's Win Over UConn
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Week 10 was essentially a must-win game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who couldn't afford to drop their third consecutive game and fall below .500.
Luckily, the Tar Heels ended their two-game losing streak by defeating the UConn Huskies 38-21 on Saturday. Here are the good and not-so-good narratives emerging from this contest.
The Good
Run Game Revived
The Tar Heels were let down by their rushing attack in last week's loss to the Miami Hurricanes. On Saturday, North Carolina ran the ball 36 times for 164 yards and one touchdown. Hall's emergence in the backfield was a major factor in the run game taking off, as the former Michigan transfer had nine carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.
His 39-yard score was uplifting for an offense that had been dormant up until that point. Demon June was also serviceable, with 15 carries for 60 yards.
Opportunistic Defense
In recent weeks, North Carolina has struggled to generate consistent pressure and create turnovers. That finally flipped on Saturday, as the Tar Heels forced three turnovers and sacked Kalieb Osborne three times.
Winning one-possession games has been a part of the formula for North Carolina, which is evident in how some games have slipped away late. Winning the turnover margin by two is how the Tar Heels coasted to a 17-point victory against UConn.
Not So Good
Billy Edwards Jr.'s Rough Start
Edwards Jr. completed 29 of 38 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Speaking of which, that turnover was inexcusable for the six-year veteran. Edwards Jr. telegraphed his pass, locking onto his target without realizing a defender was sitting on the route.
The Wisconsin transfer nearly threw a second interception on the ensuing drive, sailing a pass intended for Jordan Shipp. North Carolina went unscathed, but these unfathomable miscues by Edwards Jr. are why this team doesn't have a better record at this point in the season.
Failures in Stopping the Run
It's been a recurring theme for the Tar Heels to allow 100+ yards on the ground. It happened again on Saturday, as the Huskies rushed for 123 yards on 31 carries. That equates to four yards per attempt, which is pitiful, but as long as teams control the game on the ground, it will be virtually impossible for North Carolina to hold up.
Now, the three turnovers negated that production, but forcing those turnovers every game is unsustainable. This season-long weakness didn't cost North Carolina in this game, but it has and will if it stretches out into the final three games.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.