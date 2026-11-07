UNC Football vs. UConn: 3 Key Matchups To Watch

No, this isn't a marquee basketball matchup between Dan Hurley and Michael Malone's two powerhouse programs. The North Carolina Tar Heels and UConn Huskies square off in a regular-season, non-conference battle as both teams look to get back on track and finish the year strong.

The Tar Heels are coming off two heartbreaking home losses to Syracuse and No. 1 Miami, but are showing immense growth and are working to accomplish some remaining goals in the final month of regular-season action. In a critical bounce-back game, here are three key matchups to watch for in Saturday's bout.

Tar Heels Run Game vs. Huskies Run Defense

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of my bold predictions for the last four games is that the Tar Heels' rushing attack finally becomes one with their talented trio of running backs. The Huskies have a productive linebacker trio of John Lista, Hayden Pegg, and K'Von Sherman—all three have at least 50 tackles this season.

However, UConn is allowing nearly 140 rushing yards per game, opening the door for a potential opportunity for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to get some much-needed production from his core group of running backs, including Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill.

Tar Heels Passing Game vs. Huskies Secondary

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) runs after catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has a chance to have another big day in the passing game. The Huskies are allowing a respectable 249.1 passing yards per game, but they struggle to create turnovers and win the turnover battle consistently, tallying four total interceptions this season. The Tar Heels are having a great stretch in the air, with players such as Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman providing massive impacts.

Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown for over 600 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions in the last two games. While he has his weird moments, Edwards is starting to settle in at quarterback. I think it is fair to say that this streak could continue, though I have my doubts due to game-to-game consistency on a broader basis.

Tar Heels Back-Seven vs. Huskies Passing Attack

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina could be getting Peyton Waters back at safety this week after Coleman Bryson and Javion Butts filled in admirably. The Tar Heels got back standout cornerback Kaleb Cost recently, but the unit as a whole has been susceptible at times to big plays. The Huskies are averaging 437.6 yards per game and are led by quarterback Kalieb Osborne, who has 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season.

Look for head coach Bill Belichick and defensive play-caller Brian Belichick to emphasize getting their hands to the ball at the catch point with aggression. North Carolina needs to find a way to get more takeaways in the secondary, and Sunday could finally be the day this happens.