UNC Target Wabbington Describes What He's Looking For

In terms of player acquisition, the North Carolina Tar Heels have exceeded expectations, especially considering Michael Malone took over as head coach on the same day the transfer portal window opened.

Malone's recruiting prowess has stretched into next year's class, as the Tar Heels are in the race for one of the top prospects in 2027. Earlier this week, 4-star center Darius Wabbington dwindled his list to six teams, including North Carolina, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, and Texas. Wabbington explained what he looks for when deciding where he will commit.

Wabbington's Thoughts

Sunnyslope center Darius Wabbington (21) yells after hitting a three-pointer against Pinnacle during a game at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix on Jan. 12, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ll probably just be looking at my relationship with the coaches, and then the style of play,” Wabbington said . “Those are the two main things that I want to see with a school. I really like the five-out style, but I also like playing with two bigs. Just bully ball. Where you’re bigger than everybody, and you’re just going to show everybody that you’re bigger than them, and just make them stop it. Those are the two styles I really like to see.”

What Wabbington's Commitment Would Mean for North Carolina

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN, Wabbington ranks as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 2 center. Unlike last season, North Carolina's center rotation this year is an unknown commodity.

After losing Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to the 2026 NBA Draft, Malone replenished the frontcourt with Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman. While all three players have shown incredible promise, specifically Keita and Samodurov, who each developed into star overseas prospects, none of them have logged a single minute of collegiate play.

Additionally, landing Wabbington would be another feather in Malone's cap as a recruiter, and despite no prior experience in that aspect of the job, the 54-year-old head coach has proven effective at persuading top players to take their talents to Chapel Hill.

I've repeatedly said throughout the offseason that this team's versatility will define them, and that is also a perfect way to describe Wabbington's skill set. The 6-foot-11 center can play inside and impose his will in the post, unlock the offense as a playmaker, and step outside and consistently knock down shots from three-point range.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his junior campaign, Wabbington averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 52.3 percent from the field. Obviously, we don't know what the Tar Heels will look like in 2027, but with Keita and Samodurov potentially developing into 2027 draft prospects , Malone and his staff may need to retool the center rotation once again after this upcoming season concludes.

Nevertheless, this would be an instrumental signing for North Carolina, which will undoubtedly pursue an on-campus visit for Wabbington in the near future.